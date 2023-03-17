March 17, 2023
Police-Fire

State Police Warn About New Scam

MSP State Trooper

Maryland State Police are once again warning citizens to be aware of a phone scam involving police impersonators that is currently active in Maryland.

Maryland State Police have received reports from citizens advising that callers contact them claiming to be state troopers or police officers. The reports are attempts to gain financial information or money from citizens.  The impersonator states they need to obtain information from the caller due to a police investigation or they are asking for a donation to support law enforcement and their families.

In some instances, the impersonator will use a real name of a law enforcement officer in an attempt to gain trust of the victim. The Maryland State Police does not call individuals and request money from citizens under any circumstances.  Citizens are urged to be cautious of unsolicited phone calls. 

  • Never provide any personal identifying information over the telephone unless you have verified the source.
  • Never provide any payment information over the telephone unless you have verified the source.
  • The police will never call you and request money for fines, arrest warrants, fundraisers or any other reason.  
  • If you do not trust the source and want to verify, look up the unit/group/barrack they said they are from on the internet and call the listed number directly.
  • If you believe you have provided information to a scam, please immediately notify your financial institutions.

Citizens who believe they have been the victim of a scam are encouraged to contact their local police department or the Maryland State Police barrack that serves your area. If you believe you have fallen victim to any type of online crime, file a complaint at ic3.gov.

