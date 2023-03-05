Southern High to Host Women in STEM Speaker Series

During the week of March 13th-17th, students at Southern High School can attend the second annual “Women in STEM” Signature Speaker Series. Every day during STRONG Hour, there will be special guest speakers, all of whom have found success in a STEM career field, in hopes of inspiring students and helping guide them toward future career paths.

This year’s event features a special guest speaker- Roxanne Wood, CEO of Boeing Intelligence & Analytics, who will bring a panel of speakers on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Aligning this event with the school’s Signature program, Design: Preservation & Innovation, will allow students to explore options for career and college readiness as it expands the awareness of career possibilities for students.

The event has been planned to take place during Women’s History Month to both celebrate successful women in science, technology, engineering, and math while growing the next generation of leaders in those fields.

This event was made possible by Southern High School’s Signature Program, Science National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, and Fort Meade Alliance.

