March 11, 2023
Annapolis, US 47 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Liquified Creative and Maryland Hall Partner for Arts Alive 25 Sophie B. Hawkins to Play Rams Head On Stage on March 30th Bacon Brothers, Dave Mason Returning to Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis Local Business Spotlight: Annapolis Opera Annapolis High and The Light House Celebrate Community and Art
Life In The Area

Sophie B. Hawkins to Play Rams Head On Stage on March 30th

The iconic, Platinum-selling Sophie B. Hawkins will be playing an intimate album release show on March 30th at Ram’s Head On Stage in celebration of her long-awaited seventh studio album, Free Myself, out March 24th

Free Myself sees the trailblazing artist taking her power back and embarking on a new creative chapter while reflecting on her revolutionary career. It’s an exciting re-birth for this legendary artist that has always been ahead of her time with her steadfast activism, supporting such causes as LGBTQ equality, environmental protection and animal rights and had her songs featured in cultural touchstone TV shows and films (from recent hits  Stranger Things, Euphoria, Ozark, and PEN15, to landmark series Beverly Hills, 90210, Dawson’s Creek, The L Wordand more)Throughout her extensive career, Sophie has released legendary tracks such as “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover”and “As I Lay Me Down” and continues to evolve her sound and make enduring, honest tracks that stick with you beyond first listen.  

Tickets are still available; we will be speaking with Sophie in a few days, and stay tuned for a chance to win a pair of tickets!

Previous Article

Bacon Brothers, Dave Mason Returning to Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis

 Next Article

Liquified Creative and Maryland Hall Partner for Arts Alive 25
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

ASO Masterworks V

ASO Masterworks V

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu