Sophie B. Hawkins to Play Rams Head On Stage on March 30th

The iconic, Platinum-selling Sophie B. Hawkins will be playing an intimate album release show on March 30th at Ram’s Head On Stage in celebration of her long-awaited seventh studio album, Free Myself, out March 24th.

Free Myself sees the trailblazing artist taking her power back and embarking on a new creative chapter while reflecting on her revolutionary career. It’s an exciting re-birth for this legendary artist that has always been ahead of her time with her steadfast activism, supporting such causes as LGBTQ equality, environmental protection and animal rights and had her songs featured in cultural touchstone TV shows and films (from recent hits Stranger Things, Euphoria, Ozark, and PEN15, to landmark series Beverly Hills, 90210, Dawson’s Creek, The L Wordand more). Throughout her extensive career, Sophie has released legendary tracks such as “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover”and “As I Lay Me Down” and continues to evolve her sound and make enduring, honest tracks that stick with you beyond first listen.

Tickets are still available; we will be speaking with Sophie in a few days, and stay tuned for a chance to win a pair of tickets!

