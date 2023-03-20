Shots Fired at Couple While Getting Gas in Annapolis

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a Hispanic man who fired two gunshots at a man who was at a West Street gas station filling up a vehicle.

On Saturday, March 18, 2023, at approximately 1:40 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a shooting that just occurred in the 2000 block of West Street in Annapolis.

The victims stated they pulled in alongside a pump to get gas, and the adult male front-seat passenger went inside to pay.

While the male was inside the business, the vehicle’s driver noticed several males get out of a white van parked on the other side of the pump. One of the males, whom the victim described as a Hispanic male, approached the driver and asked if she was using the pump. Another Hispanic male, wearing a white t-shirt, was staring at her. A third male, possibly a juvenile, made an obscene gesture toward her.

When the male passenger of the first vehicle returned, he confronted the suspects, one of whom produced a black handgun and fired two gunshots at him. The suspect with the gun is described as a Hispanic male, 17-20 years old with a thin build. He was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, white t-shirt, dark-colored pants, and white athletic shoes, and armed with a black handgun.

All three suspects got back into the white van and fled. The victims, who were uninjured, got into their vehicle and responded to the Annapolis Police Department to report the incident, which turned the investigation over to the County.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

