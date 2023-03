Annapolis Police and EMS responded to the unit block of Bens Drive in the Bay Ridge Gardens community for a shooting this evening.

Just after 7:00 PM, police were called to the address for a single victim with a gunshot wound. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The police have not yet released any information on this latest shooting. We expect to have an update later tomorrow.

