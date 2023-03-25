Several Hospice Organizations to Consolidate Under Hospice of the Chesapeake

Hospice of the Chesapeake and its affiliates, Calvert Hospice and Hospice of Charles County, will consolidate all brands under the Hospice of the Chesapeake external brand starting April 1, 2023. This unification under one name will allow for greater consistency across the Hospice of the Chesapeake service area, which includes Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties.

The brand consolidation will not impact patient care – patients and their families can rest assured they will continue to receive the high-quality, compassionate care they expect from the independent nonprofit’s team members in all four counties. Supportive care patients and grief support clients will continue to receive care from Chesapeake Supportive Care and Chesapeake Life Center, umbrella services of Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Since the acquisition of each affiliate, residents of Charles and Calvert counties have benefitted along the entire care continuum that includes supportive, hospice and grief care. These benefits include community-based palliative care, community education and awareness, increased options for grief support, and more help in navigating the journey of advanced illness. Hospice of Charles County became an affiliate in October 2020 while Calvert Hospice became an affiliate in June 2022.

Calvert Hospice and Hospice of Charles County are proud to be part of the Hospice of the Chesapeake family and look forward to contributing to the future success of the organization.

