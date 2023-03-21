March 21, 2023
Annapolis, US 60 F
Rotary Has Scholarships for College-Bound Seniors

The Rotary Club of Annapolis, an organization of business, civic, and professional community leaders, is offering academic scholarships to graduating seniors attending local high schools in zip codes 21401, 21403, 21409, and 21144, and home-schooled students.

“The Rotary Club of Annapolis is committed to assisting community youth in their pursuit of higher education and our annual scholarship program is one of the vehicles we use to support this commitment”, stated Robert Dews, Rotary Club of Annapolis President.  “We will once again award $10,000 in scholarships and I highly encourage students to apply this year”.

The Rotary will be awarding up to four cash scholarships of $2,500 each to area students who plan to attend an accredited college or university and who have demonstrated a commitment to community service, in keeping with Rotary ideals.  The scholarship funds must be used to help defray college expenses.

The applications must be postmarked no later than April 1, 2023.  For more information and to download a copy of the application, please visit www.annapolisrotary.org/scholarships to email [email protected].

The Rotary will announce the recipients of the scholarships during Spring 2023.

Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is ON for April 1, 2023
