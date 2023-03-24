March 24, 2023
Annapolis, US 51 F
Homestead Gardens Spring
Rick Wakeman Returning to Annapolis in April

Keyboard wizard Rick Wakeman is back in the US for a very limited time and he is once again returning to Annapolis and Maryland Hall on Tuesday, April 11, 2023!

Professional musician, keyboard player, songwriter, broadcaster and raconteur, Wakeman’s career started as a much sought after session musician in the late sixties and early seventies, Rick Wakeman played on more than 2,000 records, including such hits as Cat Stevens’ Morning Has Broken and David Bowie’s Space Oddity and Life on Mars, and worked with a real eclectic mixture of other notable artistes, such as Donovan, Cilla Black, Marc Bolan, Black Sabbath, Lou Reed, Mary Hopkin, Dana, Al Stewart, Elton John and John Williams. He joined YES in August of 1971 and has sold more than 50,000,000 albums both as a solo artist and with YES.

This limited tour will combine spellbinding piano music with sidesplitting jokes and revealing insights into his 50-plus-year career. Expect an evening of superb musicianship, featuring music from YES, Rick’s own solo epics and early Bowie hits, plus fantastic arrangements of Beatles’ tunes, and much, much more, interspersed with knockabout (and sometimes bawdy!) typically British humor.

We spoke with Rick the last time he was in town (2019), have a listen:

Be sure to grab your tickets today for what will surely be a sold out show!

Web Portal: Categories and Features in 2023
