March 12, 2023
Annapolis, US 39 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Report Card is in for Anne Arundel County Schools Personal Injury Cases: Emerging Trends TUESDAY: Profs and Pints: Those Who Left Ireland Bonus Podcast: Profs and Pints Can You Help Eliminate the Invaders?
Education

Report Card is in for Anne Arundel County Schools

Twenty-eight schools earned five-star ratings, and 41 more earned four stars under the 2021-2022 Maryland Report Card five-star accountability system, according to data released by the Maryland State Department of Education recently. Nearly 25 percent of the 116 schools to receive ratings under the system earned a place on the top tier, and nearly 60 percent earned a place in the top two tiers.

The number of five-star schools in Anne Arundel County Public Schools has increased by five since the last ratings were released in 2019. In the most current ratings, 95 percent of AACPS schools earned three stars or higher.

“These ratings are proof of the impact that our amazing teachers, administrators, school-based staff, and support staff are having on students at every level of our school system every day,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell said. “As I have said since I began my tenure in Anne Arundel County Public Schools, this is a very good school district. We want to be great, and we will work as hard as we possibly can to be innovative and to do the things necessary to make these ratings even better next year.”

The ratings, calculated from data collected during the 2021-2022 school year, are the third issued using the metrics that are part of Maryland’s accountability system under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). The Report Card incorporates multiple school performance indicators and calculates them into a final score to arrive at a rating of one to five stars. While the specific indicators vary between the elementary, middle, and high school levels, a school’s score generally includes academic achievement; academic growth; school quality, which includes attendance, climate, and access to a well-rounded curriculum; college and career readiness; and the progress of English Language Learners. At the high school level, it also includes the graduation rate.

The following schools earned five-star ratings:

  • High School: Severna Park
  • Middle School: Severna Park
  • Elementary School: Arnold, Belvedere, Benfield, Bodkin, Broadneck, Cape St. Claire, Crofton, Crofton Woods, Davidsonville, Deale, Edgewater, Folger McKinsey, Fort Smallwood, Four Seasons, Jones, Mayo, Millersville, Nantucket, Oak Hill, Pasadena, Severna Park, Shipley’s Choice, South Shore, Waugh Chapel, West Annapolis.
  • Multi-level: Chesapeake Science Point

Schools Not Rated

Schools that do not meet the minimum requirements for accountability were not rated as part of the Maryland Report Card. In Anne Arundel County, those schools are:

  • Center of Applied Technology – North
  • Center of Applied Technology – South
  • Central Special School
  • Carrie Weedon Early Education Center
  • Ferndale Early Education Center
  • Marley Glen School
  • Mary Moss @ J. Albert Adams Academy
  • Ruth Parker Eason School
  • West Meade Early Education Center

Complete Maryland Report Card results can be found hereStar ratings for all county schools can be found here.

Previous Article

Personal Injury Cases: Emerging Trends
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

ASO Masterworks V

ASO Masterworks V

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu