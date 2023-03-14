March 14, 2023
Rams Head Presents: Toad the Wet Sprocket

This spring, Rams Head Presents will bring Toad the Wet Sprocket to Maryland Hall in Annapolis for a single show on June 13th, and tickets are on sale now!

Toad the Wet Sprocket is still making new music and touring with the same spirit of independence that started it all over three decades ago. Now, in 2023, they are happy to announce their 2023 All You Want Headline Tour, which will take them to cities across the country to once again reconnect with their fans and share their music. 

The band, known for their hits, “All I Want,” “Walk On The Ocean,” “Fall Down,” “Something’s Always Wrong,” “Good Intentions” and many more, consists of founding members Glen Phillips, Todd Nichols, and Dean Dinning.

VIP seating and a special Meet& Greet Package will be available.

Firefighters Kick off National Reading Month

Hispanic Youth Art Exhibit at the Museum of Historic Annapolis
