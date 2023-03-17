Rams Head Presents: Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

This spring, Rams Head Presents will bring Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers to Maryland Hall in Annapolis for a single show on June 4th, and tickets are on sale now!

Based out of Williamsburg, VA, Bruce Hornsby first rose to national prominence with The Way It Is, his 1986 Grammy-winning debut album with The Range. The title track became the most-played song on American radio in 1987 while Tupac Shakur’s timeless song “Changes” builds on “The Way It Is” and set the stage for many subsequent versions of the track.

The 13-time Grammy nominee has also solidified his status as a highly sought-after collaborator. Hornsby’s own 23 albums have sold over 11 million copies worldwide, and he has appeared on over 100 records including releases with Bob Dylan, Don Henley, The Grateful Dead, Stevie Nicks, Ricky Skaggs, Bob Seger, Chaka Khan, Bonnie Raitt, Sting, Mavis Staples, Willie Nelson and more. His most recent studio album, ‘Flicted, was released this past May.

