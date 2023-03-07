Rams Head On Stage: Reflecting Pools, Carlo Biondi, and 2nd English Beat Show Added

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Remembering Teddy Pendergrass: A Birthday Celebration

Thursday, March 16

8pm | $35

Carlo Biondi

Monday, March 27

7pm | $15

The English Beat (2nd Show Added by Popular Demand!)

Friday, April 21

9pm | $45

DC’s Reflecting Fools

Sunday, April 23

7pm | $25

Amy Ray Band

Tuesday, May 9

8pm | $25

Gregg Karukas

Thursday, September 7

8pm | $29.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

03/07 John Lodge

03/08 Chadwick Stokes (of Dispatch) & The Pintos w. Senseless Optimism

03/09 Beth Nielsen Chapman w. Mia Morris

03/10 Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Thom & Coley w. Scott Kurt

03/11 Paula Poundstone

03/12 Krasno / Moore Project (of Lettuce, Soulive, Galactic fame)

03/15 Die Laughing Presents “The Answer is Murder” Comedy Murder Mystery

03/16 Remembering Teddy Pendergrass: A Birthday Celebration

03/17 Al Stewart w/ His Band The Empty Pockets

03/18 The English Beat

03/19 Accent (All Ages Matinee)

03/19 Wishbone Ash

03/20 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of U2

03/21 John McEuen (of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) & The Circle Band

03/23 Quinn Sullivan & Veronica Lewis

03/24 Gerald Albright

03/25 Dustbowl Revival (All Ages Matinee)

03/25 Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan

03/26 R.E.I.G.N. Gospel Brunch

03/26 That 70s Party with SuperFlyDisco

03/27 Carlo Biondi

03/28 Marcia Ball & Tinsley Ellis: Acoustic Songs & Stories

03/29 Riki Rachtman: One Foot In The Gutter

03/30 Sophie B. Hawkins

03/31 Patrick Lamb & Brian Simpson

