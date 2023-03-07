March 7, 2023
Annapolis, US 44 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Rams Head On Stage: Reflecting Pools, Carlo Biondi, and 2nd English Beat Show Added Old Mill Middle South and Lindale Middle Win Magnet Awards Annapolis GreenScape is Scheduled for April 22 Maryland Hall to Launch New Locally Programmed Radio Station Daily News Brief | March 7, 2023
Life In The Area

Rams Head On Stage: Reflecting Pools, Carlo Biondi, and 2nd English Beat Show Added

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Remembering Teddy Pendergrass: A Birthday Celebration

Thursday, March 16

8pm | $35 

Carlo Biondi

Monday, March 27

7pm | $15

The English Beat (2nd Show Added by Popular Demand!)

Friday, April 21

9pm | $45

DC’s Reflecting Fools

Sunday, April 23

7pm | $25

Amy Ray Band

Tuesday, May 9

8pm | $25

Gregg Karukas

Thursday, September 7

8pm | $29.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

03/07 John Lodge

03/08 Chadwick Stokes (of Dispatch) & The Pintos w. Senseless Optimism

03/09 Beth Nielsen Chapman w. Mia Morris

03/10 Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Thom & Coley w. Scott Kurt

03/11 Paula Poundstone

03/12 Krasno / Moore Project (of Lettuce, Soulive, Galactic fame)

03/15 Die Laughing Presents “The Answer is Murder” Comedy Murder Mystery

03/16 Remembering Teddy Pendergrass: A Birthday Celebration

03/17 Al Stewart w/ His Band The Empty Pockets

03/18 The English Beat

03/19 Accent (All Ages Matinee)

03/19 Wishbone Ash

03/20 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of U2

03/21 John McEuen (of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) & The Circle Band

03/23 Quinn Sullivan & Veronica Lewis

03/24 Gerald Albright

03/25 Dustbowl Revival (All Ages Matinee)

03/25 Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan

03/26 R.E.I.G.N. Gospel Brunch

03/26 That 70s Party with SuperFlyDisco

03/27 Carlo Biondi

03/28 Marcia Ball & Tinsley Ellis: Acoustic Songs & Stories

03/29 Riki Rachtman: One Foot In The Gutter

03/30 Sophie B. Hawkins

03/31 Patrick Lamb & Brian Simpson

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Previous Article

Old Mill Middle South and Lindale Middle Win Magnet Awards
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu