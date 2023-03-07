Rams Head On Stage: Reflecting Pools, Carlo Biondi, and 2nd English Beat Show Added

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Remembering Teddy Pendergrass: A Birthday Celebration
Thursday, March 16
8pm | $35
Carlo Biondi
Monday, March 27
7pm | $15
The English Beat (2nd Show Added by Popular Demand!)
Friday, April 21
9pm | $45
DC’s Reflecting Fools
Sunday, April 23
7pm | $25
Amy Ray Band
Tuesday, May 9
8pm | $25
Gregg Karukas
Thursday, September 7
8pm | $29.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
03/07 John Lodge
03/08 Chadwick Stokes (of Dispatch) & The Pintos w. Senseless Optimism
03/09 Beth Nielsen Chapman w. Mia Morris
03/10 Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents Thom & Coley w. Scott Kurt
03/11 Paula Poundstone
03/12 Krasno / Moore Project (of Lettuce, Soulive, Galactic fame)
03/15 Die Laughing Presents “The Answer is Murder” Comedy Murder Mystery
03/16 Remembering Teddy Pendergrass: A Birthday Celebration
03/17 Al Stewart w/ His Band The Empty Pockets
03/18 The English Beat
03/19 Accent (All Ages Matinee)
03/19 Wishbone Ash
03/20 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of U2
03/21 John McEuen (of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) & The Circle Band
03/23 Quinn Sullivan & Veronica Lewis
03/24 Gerald Albright
03/25 Dustbowl Revival (All Ages Matinee)
03/25 Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan
03/26 R.E.I.G.N. Gospel Brunch
03/26 That 70s Party with SuperFlyDisco
03/27 Carlo Biondi
03/28 Marcia Ball & Tinsley Ellis: Acoustic Songs & Stories
03/29 Riki Rachtman: One Foot In The Gutter
03/30 Sophie B. Hawkins
03/31 Patrick Lamb & Brian Simpson
