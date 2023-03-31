Predicted Weather Cancels Annapolis MLK Jr. Parade and African Diaspora Fest

Due to a strong low pressure system and cold front that will move into the Annapolis area on Saturday morning, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade and African Diaspora Festival set to take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023 are canceled. The Flag Raising Ceremony at 10 am on Saturday at City Dock has also been canceled. The Annapolis Department of Recreation and Parks’ Outdoor Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday night at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center will move to Sunday.

WEATHER FORECAST: The National Weather Service is forecasting rain, which may be heavy at times, to move into the area on Friday evening into Saturday. The rain will end in the late morning or early afternoon on Saturday. At that time, strong winds are expected. Sustained winds of 25 MPH will be accompanied by gusts up to 45-50 MPH.

BOATING: The Annapolis Harbormaster asks boat owners to check in on their boats after each high tide. As the water recedes, the wind can shift docked boats to floating above the pier or lift. As water levels return to normal, boats may become lodged on fixed structures or atop other boats. This can result in a vessel taking on water or sinking. Please check boats to prevent fuel leaks and property damage. In addition, boats should move off the anchor to a mooring ball where possible. Boat owners are responsible for vessels that drag anchors and damage other boats or property.

PREPARE YOUR HOME/BUSINESS: Before this weather event, secure loose objects in your yard and homes such as outdoor furniture, tents, plants, or lawn ornaments that could become projectiles.

