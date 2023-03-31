March 31, 2023
Annapolis, US 57 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Predicted Weather Cancels Annapolis MLK Jr. Parade and African Diaspora Fest Bellissima and Pantera: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week Party Boat Annapolis Launches Tomorrow Maryland Day Celebrations Begin Today How Can a Company Advocate for Social Good?
Local News

Predicted Weather Cancels Annapolis MLK Jr. Parade and African Diaspora Fest

Due to a strong low pressure system and cold front that will move into the Annapolis area on Saturday morning, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade and African Diaspora Festival set to take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023 are canceled. The Flag Raising Ceremony at 10 am on Saturday at City Dock has also been canceled. The Annapolis Department of Recreation and Parks’ Outdoor Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday night at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center will move to Sunday. 

WEATHER FORECAST: The National Weather Service is forecasting rain, which may be heavy at times, to move into the area on Friday evening into Saturday. The rain will end in the late morning or early afternoon on Saturday. At that time, strong winds are expected. Sustained winds of 25 MPH will be accompanied by gusts up to 45-50 MPH.  

BOATING: The Annapolis Harbormaster asks boat owners to check in on their boats after each high tide. As the water recedes, the wind can shift docked boats to floating above the pier or lift. As water levels return to normal, boats may become lodged on fixed structures or atop other boats. This can result in a vessel taking on water or sinking. Please check boats to prevent fuel leaks and property damage. In addition, boats should move off the anchor to a mooring ball where possible. Boat owners are responsible for vessels that drag anchors and damage other boats or property. 

PREPARE YOUR HOME/BUSINESS: Before this weather event, secure loose objects in your yard and homes such as outdoor furniture, tents, plants, or lawn ornaments that could become projectiles.

Previous Article

Bellissima and Pantera: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

ASO Masterworks V

ASO Masterworks V

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu