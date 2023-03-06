March 6, 2023
Police-Fire

Police Seeking Man Who Pulled Gun at Westfield Annapolis Mall

UPDATE: The Anne Arundel County Police have positively identified the suspect in this incident. However, the victim has yet to come forward, and the investigation is still open.

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a Black male who pulled a gun on a shopper at the Westfield Annapolis mall on Saturday.

On March 4, 2023, at approximately 9:15 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of an armed subject with a gun at the Westfield Annapolis Mal.

The victim said the incident occurred inside the mall in front of the Kids Foot Locker, and described the suspect as a Black male in his early 20s, wearing a black ski mask, black jacket with white stripes, and black pants. Two other subjects (no further description) wearing ski masks accompanied the suspect.

There was an alleged verbal argument between the suspect and the victim just before the suspect drew the firearm.

As the victim attempted to notify the police, the suspect, his associates, and the victim left the area on foot.

Officers canvased the area and were unable to locate either party. However, a still image from the video corroborates the incident.

The suspect is described as a  Black male, in his early 20s, with dreadlocks, wearing a black ski mask, black jacket with white stripes on sleeves, black pants, and yellow & green sneakers.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410) 222-4700.

