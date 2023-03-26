Poet Laureate to Perform at St. Luke’s Earth Day Celebration

Grace Cavalieri, Maryland’s State Poet Laureate since 2018, will perform a commemorative poem for St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s Earth Day & The Arts Festival, an inaugural event in Eastport that celebrates the importance of nature inspiring our creativity and restoring our spirits. Ms. Cavalieri will give a performance on Saturday at 1 pm to celebrate this inaugural festival on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, along with local dignitaries.

“The creative arts are essential forms of human expression and a valuable way for people to connect with nature and restore their spirit. It’s my honor and privilege to participate in this inaugural event that encourages both creativity and stewardship of nature in our community,” said Grace Cavalieri, Maryland’s State Poet Laureate.

The Earth Day & The Arts festival will kick off with a community concert and art reception at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Eastport on Friday, April 21st, from 6-8 pm, and will continue with the Arts Festival on the grounds of St. Luke’s Restoration of Nature on Saturday, April 22 from 10 am-5 pm.

The festival will offer the community a unique opportunity to experience and celebrate nature by practicing and appreciating creative arts, including painting, drawing, dancing, music, poetry, guided labyrinth walks, talks on nature photography, creating sacred spaces in your backyard, and more. St. Luke’s is partnering with local organizations, including the Annapolis Watercolor Club, The Freedom Choir, and with the sponsor, Davey’s Trees of Annapolis.

The Earth Day & The Arts Festival is an idea created by Connie Harold, a local writer and artist and a member of St. Luke’s Church. Her idea sprang from the connection between restoring nature and the need to also restore our spirits. “After the difficulties over the past few years, the community is craving restorative experiences in nature. There is nothing like allowing nature to inspire our creativity and revive our inner spirits,” said Connie Harold.

St. Luke’s Restoration of Nature is a restored natural oasis in the Eastport neighborhood that was completed in 2018. The mission of the Restoration of Nature is to be an accessible green space for our Eastport neighbors, a model for environmental stewardship and environmental education, a resource for citizen science, and a restored habit for the wildlife of Eastport.

Rev. Lauren Bloom, St. Luke’s Priest-in-Charge since July of 2022, was excited when Connie shared her idea for this festival. “St. Luke’s is a community with a love of nature and for our neighbors. We can’t think of a better way to share the blessings of this restored environmental campus than hosting a festival for our neighbors in this community,” said Rev. Bloom.

The Restoration’s 4-acre environmental campus includes a restored stream bed with bio-swales that stretch from Bay Ridge Avenue to Back Creek and clean stormwater runoff from the Eastport/Annapolis neighborhoods. In addition to supporting environmental education, the campus also includes an outdoor amphitheater, a labyrinth and 1.25 miles of trails through a wooded and restored habitat.

Learn more about the festival by following St. Luke’s Restoration of Nature on Facebook and at www.stlukeseastport.org/earthdayandtheartsfestival.

