Pittman Announces Personnel Changes

County Executive Pittman announced additional personnel changes would include Karen Henry serving as the permanent Director of the Department of Public Works (DPW) and Edith Harrison taking on the role of Acting Director at the Department of Social Services.

“Public Works is a huge, complex, and essential component of county government,” said County Executive Pittman. “We knew that Karen Henry had the breadth of experience to manage it, but during her time as Acting Director, she demonstrated that she also has the leadership skills to do the job.”

Ms. Henry was appointed as the Acting Director when former Director of DPW Chris Phipps retired in December. Since, she has made a seamless transition, building on the work of the department under Phipps’ leadership. During the transition period, Ms. Henry has capably and admirably led her agency of more than 750 dedicated water and wastewater technicians, engineers, solid waste professionals, and road workers. DPW keeps the county functioning safely and improves our quality of life through their innovative approaches to public works projects and services.

Edith Harrison, another veteran county employee, will serve as the Acting Director of Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services, following the departure of Carnitra White for a position with the State as Deputy Secretary for Programs at the Maryland Department of Human Services.

“Carnitra is a capable leader who worked hard to ensure the Department of Social Services provided the level of care and support that our residents deserve,” said County Executive Pittman. “Anne Arundel County will continue to benefit from her advocacy and expertise in her new role at the state level.”

Ms. Harrison assumes the role of Acting Director with more than 25 years of human services experience which includes, most recently, serving as the Deputy Director over the Family Investment Division.

“I want to thank Edith Harrison for stepping in to act as the leader at Social Services,” said County Executive Pittman added. “She has the experience and the passion to keep the agency moving forward, and it’s good to know that Carnitra White is the Deputy Secretary assigned to work with county agencies.”

As the county works with the state to identify a permanent replacement, her goal is to ensure a smooth transition, maintaining the strong relationships established under Ms. White’s leadership so that the agency continues to provide much-needed support and services.

