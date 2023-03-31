March 31, 2023
Party Boat Annapolis Launches Tomorrow

Party Boat Annapolis is the first pedal-powered pontoon paddle boat in Annapolis, Maryland. Annapolis residents and visitors can enjoy the stunning water views along Annapolis Harbor and Spa Creek, including Ego Alley.

Party Boat Annapolis makes its on-the-water debut on April 1st and has available tours every day throughout the summer (weather permitting).

Party Boat Annapolis, from Marine Entertainment, LLC, is the perfect way for friends, families, and colleagues to pedal, sip, and celebrate any occasion on a private floating bar. The 30’ vessel is built to carry six passengers plus two crew members. It has bike pedal stations around the bar top and bench seating. The pedaling of the passengers ultimately powers the large paddle wheel on the back. The vessel is also equipped with a small outboard motor to maintain control. It allows passengers to take a break from pedaling while enjoying the beautiful views of Annapolis’ cityscape.

Passengers are encouraged to bring their own beverages and food; coolers, ice, and water are always provided, and guests can enjoy a state-of-the-art Bluetooth sound system and after-dark lighting.

Depending on the day, guests will be picked up and dropped off from one of two locations in downtown Annapolis, either Eastport or City Dock (Ego Alley)

The 90-minute tour allows passengers to learn about the area, celebrate an occasion, or simply get out and enjoy the water. A certified captain pilots each tour.

Marine Entertainment is owned and operated by Trevor Hardman, an experienced boater. Party Boat Annapolis was inspired by his love for boating and the water and his deep desire for others to safely enjoy the local waterways, which he and his family have spent over two decades enjoying. He is also the Owner and Operator of Shoreline Fuel and Marine Services. As a local himself, he is ecstatic to bring this one-of-a-kind tour to the Annapolis residents and visitors alike.

Reservations are now being accepted here!

Stay tuned for a Local Business Spotlight podcast with Trevor!

