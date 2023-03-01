Pallas Foundation Establishes New Homeland Security Scholarship at AACC

The Pallas Foundation has created a new scholarship program in homeland security for students of Anne Arundel Community College (AACC) in order to foster the development of emerging leaders in global and national security, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds.

Under the program, each year two students will receive a scholarship to study at AACC from Pallas Foundation’s Adm. Mike Mullen Scholarship for National Security Leadership.

The scholarship is named for Adm. Mike Mullen who served as the 17th Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff for both President Bush and President Obama from 2007 to 2011, and also as the 28th Chief of Naval Operations from 2005 to 2007. Adm. Mullen, a 1968 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, was deeply involved in mentoring and promoting officers from diverse backgrounds to help them achieve the highest ranks in the military.

“We are honored to partner with Admiral Mullen on this initiative. His career-long commitment to underrepresented communities perfectly matches the mission of the Pallas Foundation,” said Sally Donnelly, Co-Chair of the Pallas Foundation. “Anne Arundel is a proven leader in the nation’s community college system, and we are grateful for their support.”

Students who are pursuing degrees in Homeland Security Management, Homeland Security Management – Transportation and Border Security, or Homeland Security Management – Intelligence Analytics will be eligible for the scholarship. In addition to the scholarship funds, recipients will also be invited to leadership development events coordinated by the Pallas Foundation.

“We are honored that the Pallas Foundation selected AACC as its first community college to launch the Adm. Mullen Initiative to help prepare more national security leaders for public service and career success,” said Dr. Dawn Lindsay, AACC president. “Both organizations are national leaders, so it is a natural fit that will create opportunities for more students.”

“At AACC, we serve an increasingly diverse range of students that this scholarship will help support,” said Darian Senn-Carter, Ed.D., interim director of AACC’s Homeland Security and Criminal Justice Institute. “Thanks to the Pallas Foundation, we will be able to prepare even more talented individuals from underrepresented backgrounds for careers that safeguard our community and our nation.”

Students interested in applying for scholarships at AACC should visit aacc.edu/scholarships.

