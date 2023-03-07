March 7, 2023
Education

Old Mill Middle South and Lindale Middle Win Magnet Awards

Old Mill Middle School South has been named a National Magnet School of Excellence and Lindale Middle School has been recognized as a National Certified Magnet School by Magnet Schools of America (www.magnet.edu).

With previous designations as a National Magnet School of Distinction in 2020 and 2022, Old Mill Middle School South earned the highest recognition as a National Magnet School of Excellence. 

“Old Mill Middle South is dedicated to giving each student an experience that embodies the STEM values and that allows students to develop into lifelong learners,” said Principal Linda Chandler. “Our STEM program enhances the student learning experience by creating opportunities that they may not have known existed or may not have had access to. The community partnerships developed over the past three years have been absolutely essential to us earning this recognition and developing our students into changemakers for our community.  I am so proud of the hard work of our OMMS staff and students as well as the support our families provide our school.  I look forward to seeing how our program continues to evolve in the next few years and the impact it will have in our county.”

Principal Chandler will be recognized and receive a National Magnet School of Excellence Merit Award on behalf of the school during an awards ceremony held at Magnet Schools of America’s 40th National Conference hosted by Dallas Independent School District, April 18-22, 2023.

Magnet School of Excellence Awards are given to a select group of magnet schools. Schools of Excellence are eligible to receive monetary awards and are eligible to be named the nation’s top Elementary, Secondary, or New & Emerging Magnet School. One of the Schools of Excellence will also be selected to win $5,000 and the Dr. Ronald P. Simpson Distinguished Merit Award, which is considered the most prestigious magnet school award in the nation.

To receive a national merit award, members of Magnet Schools of America must submit a detailed application that is scored by a panel of educators. These schools are judged and scored on their demonstrated ability to raise student academic achievement, promote racial and socioeconomic diversity, provide integrated curricula and instruction, and create strong family and community partnerships that enhance the school’s magnet theme.

Lindale Middle School earned its National Certified Magnet School designation by clearly and intently demonstrating the five pillars of magnet schools: diversity, innovative curriculum and professional development, academic excellence, high-quality instructional systems, and family and community partnerships. These standards define the essential elements and characteristics of high-quality magnet programs.

“This is a huge honor for Lindale Middle School to serve as a national model for magnet schools, “ said Principal Johnny Nash. “We will continue to emulate the Magnet Schools of America five pillars of diversity, innovative curriculum and professional development, academic excellence, leadership, and family and community partnerships in all facets of our school.  I’m so proud of our faculty, staff, students, and families!  Becoming a National Certified Magnet School is a well-deserved recognition for our entire community.”

Old Mill Middle School South and Lindale Middle School are two of three county middle school STEM magnet sites – all of which have earned national acknowledgment for elite STEM instruction and experiences. The AACPS STEM magnet program promotes learning outside the classroom walls with multiple field experiences that allow students to interact with the Bay and learn about their own impact on the campus ecosystem. STEM teachers support hands-on learning opportunities that vary from pathways in computer science, the environment, or mathematics and strive to make learning relevant for all students.

