Noted Artist Cindy Fletcher Holden Creates Murals at Langton Green Community Farm  

March 5, 2023
A local treasure and beloved artist, Cindy Fletcher Holden, is creating a series of stunning murals at Langton Green Community Farm in Millersville, Md.  Langton Green is deeply grateful to the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County (ACAAC) for a mini-grant of $2,375 to launch this project and support the creation in 2022 of two of the six murals. Langton Green is also deeply grateful to the Maryland State Arts Council (MSAC) for a grant of $9,439, which funds the creation in 2023 of the remaining four murals.  

This unique project’s six large outdoor murals will guide visitors to Langton’s sustainable farm and its many gardens and outdoor gathering spaces.  Thanks to the generosity of the ACAAC, Fletcher Holden painted two of the murals indoors in December 2022 and will complete the rest, thanks to MSAC, outdoors this spring. 

“We are deeply grateful for the generous support of the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County and the Maryland State Arts Council, and appreciate Cindy’s incredible enthusiasm for Langton Green. The ACAAC grant made it possible to start this project in 2022. The finished murals will welcome visitors to the Farm; this is part of an ongoing vision for care farming – to welcome the wider community with spaces such as a sensory garden for all ages, a community garden for seniors, and even a performance space,” says John Iaquinta, director of the Farm’s operations.   “I look forward to announcing the unveiling of Cindy’s completed murals and welcoming visitors to the farm to view them this summer.” 

Prior to the pandemic, Fletcher Holden completed an original set of murals that grace the Farm’s entrance like beautiful billboards.  When she completes the next six murals this spring, there will be eight stunning murals created by Fletcher Holden at the Langton Green Community Farm –two of them funded by generous support of ACAAC and 4 of them funded by the Maryland State Arts Council. Langton Green deeply appreciates the support of these organizations. 

Iaquinta welcomes individual volunteers and organizations who wish to sponsor day-long projects. Langton Green, Inc. is the only nonprofit of its kind in this region to own and operate a community farm. The 13-acre Langton Green Community Farm offers vocational and work opportunities for the individuals with Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) and is a resource for the wider community. The Langton Green Community Farm embraces the wider community through volunteer opportunities, activities, and events.  

This sustainable Farm is owned and operated by Langton Green, Inc., an independent nonprofit that is committed to guiding adults with Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) to live the lives they choose with the highest degree of independence. Langton Green, Inc. is located in Anne Arundel County and provides homes, support, and a wide variety of services to the individuals in their care.  

Cindy Fletcher-Holden is a local treasure, an artist with more than 30 years experience creating paintings, murals, and custom boat lettering.  Her murals in Annapolis pay tribute to the city’s community, maritime history, and Eastport’s 150th anniversary.  Her paintings and murals can be seen in cities around the U.S., as well as in Spain and Portugal. Cindy exhibits her paintings at “Art between the Creeks”, the bi-annual group show she founded for the community.  www.fletcherart.net 

There will be an unveiling of all six murals this summer once they are complete!

Elizabeth Gross Named Vice President of AAMC Foundation

