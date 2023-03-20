March 20, 2023
Local News

Newsweek Lists AAMC as One of the Best Hospitals in the World

AAMC Aerial

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC), has once again been named one of the best hospitals in the United States. Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospital List recognized 414 hospitals nationwide for consistently attracting the best people and providing exceptional healthcare for patients.

“We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek in these national rankings as a top 100 hospital year after year,” said Sherry Perkins, president of LHAAMC. “Our entire team is committed to putting patients first and providing consistent high-quality, compassionate care. I want to personally thank our teammates across our hospital for demonstrating care, encouragement, and for touching patients’ lives in a positive way.” Newsweek ranked LHAAMC 93rd.

Newsweek collaborated with Statista Inc. to rank leading hospitals, based on three data sources: medical experts, patient experience and questionnaires, and medical key performance indicators, including patient safety, hygiene measures, and quality of treatment. 

Newsweek hopes these rankings will be useful to patients and families when seeking the best care for themselves and their loved ones. They also help hospitals benchmark themselves against their peers.

Other Maryland hospitals that made the grade included:

  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital (4)
  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center (49)
  • University of Maryland Medical Center (77)
  • St. Joseph’s Medical Center (127)
  • MedStar Union Memorial Hospital (316)
  • MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital (318)

“Taking care of our community is what matters most to us,” said Dr. Stephen Cattaneo, president of the medical staff at LHAAMC. “The responses from our patients speak volumes to the level of care our community expects and deserves. We thank our residents for putting their trust in our hospital and our team members for providing exceptional care for more than 120 years.”

