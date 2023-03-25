May Day is on the Horizon

The 68th annual May basket competition, sponsored by the Garden Club of Old Annapolis Towne, will be held Monday, May 1, 2023, in celebration of May Day.

Residents and merchants in the Historic District, and parts of Murray Hill, are encouraged to arrange baskets of fresh-cut flowers to display outside their homes and businesses. Residential arrangements must be in baskets and include a card indicating the participant’s name; merchants can use a container that reflects an element of their business. Children are encouraged to make baskets and are judged in a special category. Please attach a card with the child’s name and age to their basket.

All displays must be out by 10:00 a.m. on May 1 for judging by garden club members. Adult blue ribbon winners will receive an invitation to a special May Day tea on Thursday, May 4.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

