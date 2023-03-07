Maryland Hall to Launch New Locally Programmed Radio Station

CRAB Radio WYZT-LP, a low-powered FM station based in the Annapolis area, will experience its revival through Maryland Hall!

CRAB Radio (Community Radio for the Arts and the Bay) will launch during Maryland Hall’s Annual Open House, ArtFest, on April 2nd, 1-4 PM.

We are so thrilled to be able to provide this platform for sharing stories, music, and podcasts about our community, the arts, and the environment. Being able to program a radio station is such a gift for the organization, as it adds another accessible creative space where the community can drive the content as we aim to provide opportunities for more voices to be shared. Laura Brino. Director of Programming, Maryland Hall

CRAB Radio is the only FM radio station licensed and operated in Annapolis and hopes to follow in the radio footsteps of WANN, WNAV, WHFS, and WRNR.

CRAB Radio will showcase the local music and arts scene and elevate the local voices of Maryland’s capital city.

