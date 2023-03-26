Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is ON for April 1, 2023

purchase your tickets ahead of time. And they are less expensive in advance! ABC Events will be presenting the 9th annual Maryland Chicken Wing Festival on Saturday, April 1st 2023, at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds! Tickets are limited and will likely sell out, so make sure toahead of time. And they are less expensive in advance!

What’s new?

Visit more wing vendors with more wing flavors, including all of your local favorites

Listen to Live Entertainment with Loose Ties, PrRetty Big Deal, and Weird Science!

Show off your ax throwing skills (what could go wrong?)

A mobile escape room

Mechanical Bull

Wing and Pepper Eating Contests

Sauce Competition

The OG will be there– Anchor Bar from Buffalo!

A new sampler platter option from the winners of Peak Social’s Chicken WIng Madness! $15 for 5 wings and a beer!

Kids can enjoy the expanded kids’ section

Plenty of tables and open space to enjoy your day

This is a fantastic day for the entire family, and rumor has it that they ordered perfect weather for the event!

With the limited capacity, tickets will go quickly. So, if you want to enjoy the first festival of 2023, get your tickets now!

