March 16th: Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay Wild & Scenic Film Festival

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is a one-of-a-kind fundraiser for the Alliance, where its staff selects 10-15 short films for our audiences to enjoy. Films highlight nature-related topics, community activism, adventure, conservation, water, energy, and climate change, wildlife, environmental justice, agriculture, Native American, and indigenous culture.
Overall, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival is designed to inspire a love for nature and activate audiences to take action in their communities through film and art.
The event will be held at unique theater or theater-like venues across the Chesapeake Bay watershed; in Maryland and Washington, DC on March 16. There is also a virtual option for those that cannot get to the venues in Millersville or DC.