Magic at Maggiano’s Little Italy

You can never go wrong dining at Maggiano’s Little Italy, but if you want dinner and a show, snag tickets to Magic at Maggiano’s . On Thursday, March 9th, from 6:00 to 8:30 pm, Maggiano’s becomes the stage for an astounding magic and illusion show by Savino Recine.

Through his deep passion for captivating storytelling, Savino Recine engages with his audience using different forms of magic. His sleight of hand techniques, mind reading, and unusual stunt performances will keep you on the edge of your seat in awe and amazement. In his famous prediction act, not only does Savino read the minds of audience members, but he also reveals people’s hopes and dreams. With his intuitive power, sense of humor, and interactive show, Savino demonstrates how “having fun with the impossible” is a delightful experience for all.

Tickets are $65 per person and going fast!

Sit with eight of your friends (or friends to be if you have a small party) and enjoy a family style dinner including:

Caesar and Maggiano’s Salads

Crispy Zucchini Fritte and Calamari Fritte

Mom’s Lasagna & shrimp scampi

Chicken Parmesan & Salmon Lemon & Herb

Assorted Mini Desserts

