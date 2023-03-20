MacArthur Middle’s Bella Van Wins County Spelling Bee

Bella Van of Macarthur Middle School outlasted 27 other school-level spellers recently to capture the title at the 35th annual Anne Arundel County Spelling Bee.

Bella correctly spelled the word “obloquy,” which means “strongly condemnatory utterance,” in the 13th round to win the AACPS Spelling Bee championship. Briant Patterson of Crofton Middle School finished second and Ethan Jenkins of Monsignor Slade Catholic School was third.

Bella Van

Bella is the second consecutive MacArthur student to win the bee. Sélah Sutton took the title last year.

The bee is presented annually by the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Office of Secondary Reading, English, & Integrated Literacy. This year’s presenting sponsors were Development Facilitators, Inc. (DFI) and Educational Systems Federal Credit Union. Event co-sponsors were Comcast, DALY Computers, M&T Bank, and Horace Mann. The champion sponsors for this year were the American College of Education, Care First, the National Teacher Association, Ricoh, and Whiting-Turner.

Bella will represent Anne Arundel County in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.

Also competing in this year’s AACPS Countywide Spelling Bee were:

Annapolis Middle School: Audrey Yankus

Arundel Middle School: Fiyin Idris

Bates Middle School: Samaadi Scott

Brooklyn Park Middle School: Sophia Olds

Central Middle School: Bobby MacLeod

Chesapeake Bay Middle School: Robert Ramsey

Chesapeake Science Point: Elijah Borden

Corkran Middle School: Rachel Voytek

Indian Creek School: Kira Younger

Lindale Middle School: Beorn Moon

Magothy River Middle School: Drew Gish

Marley Middle School: Arianna Quasney

Meade Middle School: Gavin Lacey

Monarch Global Academy: Aisha Yusuff

Northeast Middle School: Josh Gepilano

Old Mill Middle School North: Chaniya Smith

Old Mill Middle School South: Zohal Safi

Severn River Middle School: Neve Stott

Severna Park Middle School: Samuel Sirotin

Southern Middle School: Danielle Huckleby

Andrew’s United Methodist Day School: Matthew Ferris

Anne’s School of Annapolis: Penelope Lindsay

Martin’s Lutheran School: Sadie Hetrick

Paul’s Lutheran School: Julian Weisman

Severn School: Alex St. John

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is a not-for-profit educational promotion sponsored by The E.W. Scripps Company in conjunction with businesses and community organizations around the world. Each sponsor organizes a spelling bee program in its community with the cooperation of area school officials: private, charter, parochial, public, and home schools. On behalf of Co-Coordinators Autumn Baltimore and Sarah Rippeon, they congratulate all of the spellers and their families.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

