March 20, 2023
Annapolis, US 48 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Social Media Strategies: How To Grow Your Business Newsweek Lists AAMC as One of the Best Hospitals in the World MacArthur Middle’s Bella Van Wins County Spelling Bee Teen Shot After Argument in Glen Burnie Shots Fired at Couple While Getting Gas in Annapolis
Education

MacArthur Middle’s Bella Van Wins County Spelling Bee

Bella Van of Macarthur Middle School outlasted 27 other school-level spellers recently to capture the title at the 35th annual Anne Arundel County Spelling Bee.

Bella correctly spelled the word “obloquy,” which means “strongly condemnatory utterance,” in the 13th round to win the AACPS Spelling Bee championship. Briant Patterson of Crofton Middle School finished second and Ethan Jenkins of Monsignor Slade Catholic School was third.

Bella Van

Bella is the second consecutive MacArthur student to win the bee. Sélah Sutton took the title last year.

The bee is presented annually by the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Office of Secondary Reading, English, & Integrated Literacy. This year’s presenting sponsors were Development Facilitators, Inc. (DFI) and Educational Systems Federal Credit Union. Event co-sponsors were Comcast, DALY Computers, M&T Bank, and Horace Mann. The champion sponsors for this year were the American College of Education, Care First, the National Teacher Association, Ricoh, and Whiting-Turner.

Bella will represent Anne Arundel County in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.

Also competing in this year’s AACPS Countywide Spelling Bee were:

  • Annapolis Middle School: Audrey Yankus
  • Arundel Middle School: Fiyin Idris
  • Bates Middle School: Samaadi Scott
  • Brooklyn Park Middle School: Sophia Olds
  • Central Middle School: Bobby MacLeod
  • Chesapeake Bay Middle School: Robert Ramsey
  • Chesapeake Science Point: Elijah Borden
  • Corkran Middle School: Rachel Voytek
  • Indian Creek School: Kira Younger
  • Lindale Middle School: Beorn Moon
  • Magothy River Middle School: Drew Gish
  • Marley Middle School: Arianna Quasney
  • Meade Middle School: Gavin Lacey
  • Monarch Global Academy: Aisha Yusuff
  • Northeast Middle School: Josh Gepilano
  • Old Mill Middle School North: Chaniya Smith
  • Old Mill Middle School South: Zohal Safi
  • Severn River Middle School: Neve Stott
  • Severna Park Middle School: Samuel Sirotin
  • Southern Middle School: Danielle Huckleby
  • Andrew’s United Methodist Day School: Matthew Ferris
  • Anne’s School of Annapolis: Penelope Lindsay
  • Martin’s Lutheran School: Sadie Hetrick
  • Paul’s Lutheran School: Julian Weisman
  • Severn School: Alex St. John

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is a not-for-profit educational promotion sponsored by The E.W. Scripps Company in conjunction with businesses and community organizations around the world. Each sponsor organizes a spelling bee program in its community with the cooperation of area school officials: private, charter, parochial, public, and home schools. On behalf of Co-Coordinators Autumn Baltimore and Sarah Rippeon, they congratulate all of the spellers and their families.

Previous Article

Teen Shot After Argument in Glen Burnie

 Next Article

Newsweek Lists AAMC as One of the Best Hospitals in the World
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

ASO Masterworks V

ASO Masterworks V

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 15-30 Rates

AFSB 15-30 Rates

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu