Luna: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Luna is our guest on this week’s Canines and Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru. Operators are standing by, waiting for you to take this lovable pup to her furever home!

This week, meet Luna, an energetic miniature Australian Shepherd!!

Luna is only 4-months old and she was surrendered because her owners mis-calculated the energy of an Aussie and their need to run.

And boy, does Luna have energy. She was so confused about whose lap to jump on next and who was looking for some puppy kisses–complete with puppy breath! IYKYK.

She loves to go on leashed walks ( I suspect she wants to run free, but until she’s trained…) in the woods and is VERY intrigued by the waters of Back Creek.

She is well behaved with everyone and would be equally thrilled to be in a home with kids or adults. But right now those puppy teeth are sharp and she is still learning her manners. But a yard or a serious commitment to give her the exercise she needs will be required!

Do you have a place in your home, heart, and yard for Luna?

Billy Sadtler from Annapolis Subaru and Luna Luna Luna Billy Sadtler from Annapolis Subaru and Luna Luna

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! If you are interested in meeting or adopting any animal, you can learn more about their adoption process here.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

