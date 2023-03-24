March 24, 2023
Annapolis, US 48 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Chesapeake Life Center Takes Grief Programs on the Road AMFM Accepting Applications for Scholarship Luna: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week Rick Wakeman Returning to Annapolis in April Web Portal: Categories and Features in 2023
Local News

Luna: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Luna is our guest on this week’s Canines and Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru. Operators are standing by, waiting for you to take this lovable pup to her furever home!

This week, meet Luna, an energetic miniature Australian Shepherd!!

Luna is only 4-months old and she was surrendered because her owners mis-calculated the energy of an Aussie and their need to run.

And boy, does Luna have energy. She was so confused about whose lap to jump on next and who was looking for some puppy kisses–complete with puppy breath! IYKYK.

She loves to go on leashed walks ( I suspect she wants to run free, but until she’s trained…) in the woods and is VERY intrigued by the waters of Back Creek.

She is well behaved with everyone and would be equally thrilled to be in a home with kids or adults. But right now those puppy teeth are sharp and she is still learning her manners. But a yard or a serious commitment to give her the exercise she needs will be required!

Do you have a place in your home, heart, and yard for Luna?

Billy Sadtler from Annapolis Subaru and Luna
Luna
Luna
Billy Sadtler from Annapolis Subaru and Luna
Luna

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  If you are interested in meeting or adopting any animal, you can learn more about their adoption process here

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

Previous Article

Rick Wakeman Returning to Annapolis in April

 Next Article

AMFM Accepting Applications for Scholarship
John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

ASO Masterworks V

ASO Masterworks V

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 15-30 Rates

AFSB 15-30 Rates

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu