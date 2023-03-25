Local Business Spotlight: Natural Benefits

March 25, 2023
Feeling off? Tired of that nagging back pain that will not let up? Not seeing a lot of results from your doctor’s suggestions? Maybe pay a visit to Natural Benefits in West Annapolis.

Raelynn Torzone had a career in traditional medicine before becoming very sick without much traditional help. At this point, she discovered some “Eastern medicine” that changed her life and career. She has walked the walk and now talks the talk.

The concept is all about getting the body back in synch with its ideal balance. Determine the problem areas and develop a protocol to deal with the symptoms and usually, issues begin to subside. 

It’s weird stuff Raelynn says. Maybe. Maybe not. You decide.

Have a listen!

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

