Local Business Spotlight: Natural Benefits

Feeling off? Tired of that nagging back pain that will not let up? Not seeing a lot of results from your doctor’s suggestions? Maybe pay a visit to Natural Benefits in West Annapolis.



Raelynn Torzone had a career in traditional medicine before becoming very sick without much traditional help. At this point, she discovered some “Eastern medicine” that changed her life and career. She has walked the walk and now talks the talk.

The concept is all about getting the body back in synch with its ideal balance. Determine the problem areas and develop a protocol to deal with the symptoms and usually, issues begin to subside.

It’s weird stuff Raelynn says. Maybe. Maybe not. You decide.



