Local Business Spotlight: Annapolis Opera

Opera is boooring. Well, that’s what I always thought growing up. But not at Annapolis Opera! Our community is fortunate to have a professional opera company at Maryland Hall; and one that takes opera to the next level. Today, we speak with Kathy Swekel, the General Director for the company.

We learned they have been here longer than Maryland Hall has been an arts hub. We learned that they offer super-titles to explain the action on the stage and pre-show discussions and points to ponder. This allows you to sit back and get lost in the moment that IS opera. We also learned that these professionals would come into Annapolis, and our generous community would house them as they rehearse and perform.

Is your interest piqued? Head to the Annapolis Opera website and pick up a ticket to the upcoming comedic opera, The Marriage of Figaro!



