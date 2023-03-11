Liquified Creative and Maryland Hall Partner for Arts Alive 25

Maryland Hall and Liquified Creative have announced an exciting new collaboration surrounding the 25th Anniversary of Arts Alive. Aligned in the partnership, Liquified Creative has created a new visual identity for Maryland Hall’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The theme of this year’s Arts Alive will be “A Night to Imagine,” encouraging community members to come together to celebrate all facets of the arts, imagining a collective vision for the next 25 years of Maryland Hall and arts in our community.

Liquified designed this year’s event logo through a truly creative, collaborative, and mission-focused process. The final logo combines vibrant, playful, and iconic elements to celebrate the power and importance of the arts in our community – not only throughout the last 25 years but also into the next 25 and beyond.

In support of a consistent brand experience, Liquified Creative also developed supplemental materials, including a sponsor deck and event Save the Date digital memo. The agency’s primary designer on the project, Hollis Glick, shares his thoughts on the design process; “When designing the logo, I wanted to convey the idea of inclusivity, or arts for all, to align with Maryland Hall’s current messaging. The colors chosen were a very collaborative effort between both teams, and the selected colors were meant to pop and make a statement since this year’s Arts Alive is a milestone event.” Glick continues by stating, “We wanted to employ a modern design that was familiar yet inviting to all. The logotype represents the event itself as an explosion of color and passion, delivering a final product that is colorful and expressive, and most importantly, keeps one imagining.”

Liquified Creative maintains a strong emphasis on empowerment through community. The agency has always placed a high value on partnerships with Anne Arundel County organizations and holds focus on this mission year after year. Maryland Hall is strongly dedicated to enriching the community, serving as the region’s cultural core since 1979.

The partnership between Maryland Hall and Liquified showcases the tight-knit community of Annapolis. Creative Director of Liquified Creative, Shawn Noratel, describes his perspective on the partnership, sharing that “Liquified Creative holds an unwavering appreciation for the central role that Maryland Hall plays in our community. Its mission and vision are the foundation of arts in our community and the shared experience that the arts provide. Their steadfast commitment to inclusivity and equitable access is critical to our city and county.”

Jackie Coleman, Executive Director of Maryland Hall, says, “Maryland Hall is grateful to Liquified Creative for our partnership. The time and energy invested in evolving our logo for our 25th Arts Alive annual fundraiser is the perfect contribution to our rollout package. We are truly excited for everyone to see it! We hope to see you here soon – where the Hall is Home.”

Arts Alive has brought community members together for over two decades in support of Maryland Hall and the arts in our community. This event supports important year-round work, which serves over 100,000 community members each year. Both Maryland Hall and Liquified Creative look forward to the event and continuation of the partnership that continues to strengthen the Annapolis community and beyond.

This premier fundraising event will take place on Maryland Hall’s campus on September 8, 2023. For more information, visit Maryland Hall’s website.

