Liquified Creative Adds Two to Marketing Team

Liquified Creative, an award-winning integrated advertising agency based in Annapolis, had added to their team by hiring Hannah Goldstein as communications and marketing associate and Kelsey Norton as marketing coordinator as the firm’s marketing team continues to grow.

“As we continue to grow both our client roster and brick-and-mortar presence out of state, both Hannah and Kelsey play vital roles in our continued expansion. Hannah’s agency background and professional skill set has brought solid organizational knowledge and strategy that has helped refine and evolve our marketing and public relations teams.”

The agency’s director of marketing, Caitlin Wiggins, continues, “Kelsey brings a solid foundation of marketing knowledge that will only continue to grow as she supports and communicates with various teams within our agency. Hannah’s mentorship has been a strong contribution in terms of their collaborative work style and has aligned extremely well with our ongoing commitment to client and brand success.” Wiggins points to the continued expansion of staff and capabilities as both Goldstein and Norton bring new skills to the table and existing knowledge of the industry. With this addition, Wiggins is confident that the agency will continue to meet the growing demands of the industry as well as continue to provide excellent service to all clients and partners.

Liquified Creative celebrated its fifteenth anniversary in 2022 and noted that the agency isn’t looking to slow down anytime soon. Pointing to the continued expansion of staff, capabilities, partnerships, and even office locations, the future is only the beginning for Liquified. With a focus on excellence and providing a holistic approach to all client projects, the agency has earned a reputation as a leader in its industry.

These strategic new hires will be key in the continued growth of the agency’s marketing and public relations teams while simultaneously supporting Liquified’s capacity in account services, social media, content development strategy, and public relations. Wiggins noted, “We’re excited to watch both Kelsey and Hannah’s continued growth as they work to tackle changing communications strategies, contribute creative ideas, and solve complex issues. We look forward to their continued positive development and impact. ”

Communications + Marketing Associate Hannah Goldstein graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and communications. Joining Liquified with a strong background in public relations, Hannah’s experiences span throughout the fashion, B2B, nonprofit, and boutique sectors, where she worked with clients such as Sperry, Keds, QVC, Jared Jewelry, and more. Her expertise lies within earned media, given her demonstrated history in media relations, external communications, content, and copywriting as well as other fundamental public relations and marketing skills.

Marketing Coordinator Kelsey Norton graduated from Salisbury University with a bachelor’s degree in communications. Before starting her career at Liquified Creative, she interned at Barstool and served as a marketing intern abroad in Florence, Italy. Her proven experience in marketing brings a unique and innovative perspective, and her expertise in social media is notable, making her a seasoned professional in this field.

