Life In The Area

Library Board Seeks First-Ever Student Member

The Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) Board of Trustees seeks a rising high school junior or senior to serve as its inaugural student member. Anne Arundel County residents may apply now through April 3, 2023.  

“The student member position provides a unique opportunity for a young person to learn about board governance and gain valuable real-world experience serving on a governing body,” said AACPL Board of Trustee Chairman Christopher Nelson. “Simultaneously, the library and the board of trustees will gain valuable insight into a student’s perspective on library resources, programs, and materials – enabling the system to better serve its teen customers.” 

The AACPL Board of Trustees is the library’s governing body comprised of volunteers representing all areas of the county. Trustees come to their volunteer roles with a range of experiences and backgrounds and a strong desire to ensure the long-term vitality of our public libraries. Board members must be residents of Anne Arundel County.  

“I’m thrilled to know we’ll soon have a student trustee,” said AACPL CEO Skip Auld. “I appreciate our board taking this step to ensure we’re engaged with such a key element of our constituency.” 

 Applicant interviews will occur in mid-April and the Board of Trustees will vote on the new member during the meeting on May 18. Bringing the board’s total number of members to 18, the student member’s one-year term will commence on August 17, 2023. The student member will have full voting rights.  

For more information on how to apply, visit aacpl.net/studentmember.

