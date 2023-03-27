Leadership Anne Arundel to Recognize 40 New Leaders

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, has announced their 2023 New Leaders Honorees.

Honorees were nominated by LAA Alumni and the community at large. Nominees do not have to be a graduate of an LAA program and were selected based on commencing an accepted, appointed, or elected leadership role that serves and/or impacts the Anne Arundel County Community since March of 2022. The position can be held in a Non-Profit, Government, or For-Profit organization.

Each year, LAA hosts a sold-out gathering honoring individuals who have stepped into new leadership positions in the past year and shown exceptional leadership for the betterment of Anne Arundel County. This year, the tradition will continue with a breakfast celebration at Carrol’s Creek Café on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Event details are available on the LAA website at https://www.leadershipaa.org/page/NewLeaders.

According to LAA President & CEO Kris Valerio Shock, “As the nexus of community leadership in Anne Arundel County, Leadership Anne Arundel is proud to feature not just LAA graduates, but so many key leaders in government, for-profit and nonprofit organizations stepping up to leadership positions in the past year. The New Leaders Celebration provides an excellent occasion to connect with these new leaders and the broader Anne Arundel County leadership network.”

2023 Leadership Anne Arundel New Leaders Honorees

Honorary:

Wes Moore – Governor, State of Maryland

– Governor, State of Maryland Aruna Miller – Lieutenant Governor, State of Maryland

– Lieutenant Governor, State of Maryland Brooke Lierman – Comptroller, State of Maryland

New Leaders:

Renesha Alphonso – Director of Communications, Anne Arundel CountyExecutive's Office

Christine Anderson – Chief Administrative Officer, Anne Arundel County Executive's Office

Mark Bedell – Superintendent of Schools, Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Brian Berger – Vice President of Care Continuum, Hospice of the Chesapeake

Christine Celeste – Judge, Anne Arundel County Circuit Court

Daniel Cook – Director of Marketing and Communications, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County

Candice Davis-Griffin – Vice President of Marketing, Live! Casino & Hotel

Ryan Eller – Executive Vice President and General Manager, Live! Casino & Hotel

Janssen Evelyn – Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Anne Arundel County Executive's Office

Kristin Feliciano – Senior Vice President of Strategy, University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Jimmy Gibbons – Director of Finance, Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay

Dawn Gile – Senator, State of Maryland

Amy Gowan – Chief Executive Officer, Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp.

Erica Griswold – Register of Wills, Anne Arundel County

Elizabeth Gross – Vice President, Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation

Jason Heavner, MD – Vice President and Associate Chief Medical Officer, University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Clifton Harcum – Executive Director, Greater Crofton Chamber of Commerce

Karen Henry – Director of Public Works, Anne Arundel County

Julie Hummer – Councilwoman, Anne Arundel County

Dr. Aliya Jones – Executive Medical Director of Behavioral Health, Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center

Colleen Joseph – Director of County Events, Anne Arundel County Executive's Office

Shannon Leadbetter – Councilwoman, Anne Arundel County Council

Mickey Love – Executive Director, Historic London Town

Vincent Moulden – Director of Community Engagement & Constituent Services, Anne Arundel County Executive's Office

Peter Nesbett – Director, Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Art Museum at St. John's College

Andrew Pruski – Delegate, State of Maryland

Scott Reifsnyder – Chief Financial Officer, The Arc Central Chesapeake Region

Sarah Reilly – Development Director, Anne Arundel County Food Bank

Robin Rickard – Chief Executive Officer, Chrysalis House, Inc.

John Rodenhausen – Director of Gift Planning, The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County

Stuart Schmidt – Delegate, State of Maryland

Everett Sesker – Sheriff, Anne Arundel County

Gary Simmons – Delegate, State of Maryland

Karen Theimer Brown – President and Chief Executive Officer, Historic Annapolis

Nikki Trevey – Executive Director, Friends of the Light House

Jeff Webb – President & Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association & Foundation

Jacob Womble – Senior Vice President Marketing Executive Maryland, WesBanco Bank

