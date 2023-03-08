March 8, 2023
Business

Leadership Anne Arundel Calls for New Leaders Nominations

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, has announced their call for nominations for New Leaders to be recognized at their New Leaders Breakfast Celebration on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Carrol’s Creek Café in Annapolis.

Nominations must be made by March 10, 2023.  Pending the receipt of all applications, the LAA Executive Committee will select the honorees to recognize at the event. The Nominee does not have to be a graduate of an LAA program.  However, Nominees must meet the following criteria:

  • Newly accepted, selected, appointed, or elected to an executive position
  • The position began during the period between March 2022 – March 2023
  • A leadership role that serves and/or impacts the Anne Arundel County Community
  • The position can be held in a Non-Profit, Government or For-Profit organization

LAA Alumni and the community at large are invited to complete the Nomination Form at https://www.leadershipaa.org/page/NewLeaders by March 10, 2023. Honorees will be notified and invited to attend on or before Friday, March 31st.  

Every year, LAA hosts this sold-out event honoring individuals who have stepped into new leadership positions in the past year and shown exceptional leadership for the betterment of Anne Arundel County.  click here for the 2023 New Leaders Breakfast Celebration event details and to register to attend.  Attendees must register, in advance, by Friday, April 21, 2023.  Walk-ins are not permitted.

For more information, visit https://leadershipaa.org.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

