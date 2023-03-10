How to Resolve the Complications of a Car Accident Claim

Motor vehicle crashes in the United States account for over 100 deaths daily and 2 million injuries annually. The numbers are terrifying. However, these deaths and injuries are preventable. Moreover, the legal system offers protection to individuals involved in vehicle crashes, allowing them to claim their damages.

Most driving accidents that cause extensive damage are due to driver negligence. In such instances, the survivor of a car crash can file a car accident lawsuit. While hiring a seasoned attorney for damage claims is best, some individuals prefer to file an accident claim independently, a decision that can lead to possible complications.

Let’s look at some potential roadblocks you may experience if you decide to handle your claim and figure out the best way to resolve these complications.

Potential Hurdles When Filing a Car Accident Claim On Your Own

Damaged Claim

If a vehicle crash survivor decides to handle their claim, they must provide a recorded statement to the insurance company. Sharing this information with the insurance company can increase your likelihood of damaging the claim. Since most individuals lack experience with making a statement to the insurance company or signing the document, they often can end up making mistakes that can cause damage to their claim.

Often the damage to the claim is irreparable and cannot be corrected even if you hire a personal injury lawyer later, as inappropriate or irrelevant comments are now a part of the recorded statement.

Rejection of a Claim

Individuals who decide to handle their claims personally, without the representation of a legal expert, can experience wrongful rejection of a claim by the insurance company. It’s a strategy that many insurance companies follow to minimize the amount of compensation they have to pay.

Lower Settlement

If your insurance company didn’t choose to deny the claim, they likely settle the claim for the lowest amount possible. Again, the potential problem can be associated with an individual’s lack of experience in estimating the value of damages and negotiating to get the maximum compensation against a claim.

The lack of experience also proves to be a hurdle if the case goes to trial, as a commoner isn’t familiar with the procedural protocols at the court. As a result, they are more likely to receive a lower settlement for their claim.

Loss of Other Compensation

Many individuals who decide to file a claim without hiring an attorney know some of the compensation they are entitled to, which includes medical expenses, recovery for damage to the vehicle, and others. However, some additional types of compensation may be available for the survivors, which you may not be aware of.

In such instances, you lose other compensation you are entitled to receive.

How to Resolve Car Accident Claim Complications

Car accidents are often inevitable and can happen to anyone on the road at any time. It is, therefore, in your best interest to be aware of how you can make a claim for damages resulting from a car crash and avoid all possible complications that may arise if you decide to file a lawsuit.

Inform Your Insurance Company about the Accident

While the at-fault driver’s insurance company is liable to cover your damages, informing your insurance company about the automobile crash is always a good idea. By sharing the relevant information with your insurance company, you can recover as much damage as possible, especially if the at-fault driver’s insurance isn’t enough to compensate for your loss.

However, before you contact your insurance company, it’s best to get legal assistance from a personal injury lawyer who can guide you through the process of dealing with damage claims.

Hire a Car Accident Attorney for a Fair Settlement

If you’ve been involved in a car crash on the road, the best thing you can do is seek immediate legal assistance from a car accident attorney.

A professional legal expert will guide you through each step so you can file your damage claim and then let them take care of everything else so you end up with a fair settlement for your claim.

