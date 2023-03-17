Here’s the FULL Slate for the 11th Annual Annapolis Film Festival

The 11th Annual Annapolis Film Festival will present 36 features (narrative and documentary) and 53 shorts that comprise the full slate of films for this year’s festival from March 23-26, 2023, in Annapolis, MD. Screenings will be held throughout the city at venues including Maryland Hall, Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis, Asbury United Methodist Church, Annapolis Elementary School, and more.

Searchlight Pictures’ critically acclaimed CHEVALIER will open this year’s festival on Thursday, March 23rd, at 7:15 PM in Maryland Hall’s Main Theatre. The evening will begin with a red-carpet featuring celebrity and filmmaker guests at 6:30 PM and culminate with an after-party beginning at 9:30 PM under the tent on the front lawn of the fest’s signature venue Maryland Hall for Opening Night Ticket Holders and Festival Pass Holders (limited quantity available).

Tickets and passes are now available for purchase at www.annapolisfilmfestival.org . Opening Night Tickets cost $50 and include access to the after-party, Festival Passes are available for $195, Premium Passes are available for $350, and Individual Tickets are available for $15.

The 11th Annapolis Film Festival Main Slate

OPENING NIGHT

Chevalier by Stephen Williams (USA)

CLOSING DAY

Two Tickets to Greece by Marc Fitoussi (France)

NARRATIVE FEATURES

A Thousand and One by A.V. Rockwell (USA)

Blueback by Robert Connolly (Australia)

Farewell, Mr. Haffmann by Fred Cavayé (France)

Flamin’ Hot by Eva Longoria (USA)

Golden Years by Barbara Kulcsar (Switzerland)

The Grotto by Joanna Gleason (USA)

How to Blow Up a Pipeline by Daniel Goldhaber (USA)

L’Immensità by Emanuele Crialese (Italian)

Mavka: The Forest Song by Oleh Malamuzh, Oleksandra Ruban (Ukraine)

Other People’s Children by Rebecca Zlotowski (France)

Revoir Paris by Alice Winocour (France)

Smoking Causes Coughing by Quentin Dupieux (France)

Somewhere in Queens by Ray Romano (USA)

Susie Searches by Sophie Kargman (USA)

The Starling Girl by Laurel Parmet (USA)

What’s Love Got To Do With It? by Shekhar Kapur (UK)

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

Anxious Nation by Vanessa Roth, Laura Morton (USA)

Butterfly in the Sky by Bradford Thomason, Brett Whitcomb (USA)

Category: Woman by Phyllis Ellis (Canada, Germany, Kenya, South Africa)

Dusty & Stones by Jesse Rudoy (Eswatini, USA)

Invisible Beauty by Bethann Hardison, Frédéric Tcheng (USA)

Judy Blume Forever by Davina Pardo, Leah Wolchok (USA)

King Coal by Elaine McMillion Sheldon (USA)

Las Abogodas: Attorneys on the Front Lines of the Migrant Crisis by Victoria Bruce (USA)

Little Richard: I Am Everything by Lisa Cortés (USA)

Mama Bears by Daresha Kyi (USA)

MELGES: The Wizard of Zenda by Mark Honer (USA)

Move When the Spirit Says Move: The Legacy of Dorothy Foreman Cotton by Ry Ferro, Deborah C. Hoard (USA)

No Legs. All Heart. by Pablo Durana (USA)

Of Medicine and Miracles by Ross Kauffmann (USA)

Out in the Ring by Ry Levey (Canada, USA, UK)

Project Home: 3D Printing the Future by Laura Waters Hinson (USA)

The Art of Silence by Maurizius Staerkle Drux (Switzerland, Germany)

The Right to Read by Jenny Mackenzie (USA)

SHORT FILMS

A Pink Moon Comes by Yannick de Waal (Netherlands)

Airhostess-737 by Thanasis Neofotistos (Greece)

Almost Winter by Austin Kolodney (USA)

Birth of an Oasis (Naissance des oasis) by Marion Jamault (French)

Boomerang by Rylee Jean Ebsen (USA)

Chesapeake: A Love Letter to a Watershed by Eric Braker, Andrew Braker (USA)

Cruise by Sam Rudykoff (USA)

Cupid Jr. by Adam Yuster (USA)

Da Capo – The Town of Music by Darc Mavid (Germany)

Davey’s Lullaby by Adam Deyoe (USA)

Day at the Zoo by Harris Gurny (USA)

Don’t You Go Nowhere by Bryan Poyser (USA)

Endless Sea by Sam Shainberg (USA)

ETC. by Pablo Millan (Spain)

Everybody’s Watching by Omar Al Dakheel (USA)

Finding Us by Kathryn Carlson (USA)

Fresh to Frightening – The Sharon Green Story by Gareth Kelly (USA)

Freedom Swimmer by Olivia Martin-McGuire (UK)

Freetown by Kendall Outing (USA)

Hazardous by Peter Filardi (USA)

Hurricane 6 by Fiona O’Brien (USA)

Lalito 10 by Jordan Matthew Horowitz (Guatemala)

Mermaids by Yazmin Joy Vigus (UK)

Miss Patti by Kate Hamilton, Grasie Mercedes (USA)

More Than I Want to Remember by Amy Bench (USA)

Nobody’s Boy (Niño de Nadie) by Joe Perry (USA)

Operation: Payback by Darren Coyle (USA)

Outside Line by Jack Gordon (USA)

Period Party by Nicole Collins (USA)

Pickup by Christine Delp (USA)

Pro Pool by Alec Pronovost (Canada)

Requiem by Emma Gilbertson (UK)

Roadwash by Hari Leigh (USA)

Something Fishy by Christina Woo (USA)

Spokespeople by Ryan Mekenian (USA)

Taste of Home (Stinkfrücht) by Âni Võ (Germany)

The Code of Family by Kayla Sun (USA)

The Conductor by Graham Goldstein (USA)

The Family Circus by Andrew Fitzgerald (USA)

The One Who Never Watched Friends by Charlotte Gabris (France)

The Originals by Christina Costantini, Alfie Koetter (USA)

The Soloists by Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Woldehawariat, Razahk Issaka, Celeste Jamneck, Yi Liu (France)

This Actually Happened by Emily Maya Mills (USA)

Troy by Mike Donahue (USA)

Two Chairs, Not One by Austin Kolodney (USA)

Unknown Artists by Alexander Brinitzer (France)

Vertical Valor by Alex Kavutskiy (USA)

Virgins for Satan by Ashlynn Judy (USA)

Waiting by R. Stephen Suettinger (USA)

Warsha by Dania Bdeir (Lebanon)

Waves Apart by Joshua Greene (USA)

What I Love About Jane by Hannah Davis, Donovan Malone (USA)

White Picket Fence by Noah Haycock (USA)

For more information about the four days of films, industry panels, coffee talks, and specific film showcases, please visit www.annapolisfilmfestival.org.

