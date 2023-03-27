Grief Workshops: Smash and Mend, Yoga, Walks, More

From spending a day with horses to combining yoga and art to express new beginnings, Chesapeake Life Center offers creative programs for adults to find a path to healing from grief this spring.

Golden Healing Retreat — For many, grief leaves us feeling shattered and broken. Through grief work and healing after a significant loss, grievers can begin to rebuild and redefine themselves. During this nurturing yoga and expressive arts retreat, participants will engage in yin yoga followed by the cathartic process of smashing ceramics and using the broken pieces to create something new in the form of a mosaic project. The retreat will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1 beginning at the Yoga Barn, 44 W. Earleigh Heights Road, Severna Park and then moving on to the center’s campus at 90 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena, Maryland,. The cost is $50.

Pet Loss Workshop – This is a free virtual program for adults mourning the loss of a beloved pet. It will include a welcome, a time to share individual stories, an introduction to the grief process, an art activity to honor your beloved pet, brainstorming and suggestions for healthy coping. This workshop is sponsored by Perfect Pet Resort and will be held via Zoom from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Registration for this program is required and can be completed at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pet-loss-workshop-tickets-571007768607.

Walking Through Grief — Join other grievers as we take a springtime "slow walk" through parks in Prince George's and Anne Arundel counties. The walks will focus on developing awareness of our natural surroundings and how this can help in coping with loss. Time for discussion and reflection will be available. This free walk is for all fitness levels on an easy trail. The first walk will take place at Lake Artemesia Park, 8200 55th Ave., College Park, Maryland, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 17. The second walk will take place at Quiet Waters Park, 600 Quiet Waters Park Road, Annapolis, Maryland, from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, April 21.

Calling All Authors Workshop — No writing experience is necessary for this workshop. You are invited to share your story of how you navigated through the first special life tradition that you once celebrated with your lost loved one. Your story may bring hope to others with similar experiences, and giving words to your experience may help you find an outlet for your grief. This free workshop will take place virtually via Zoom from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, April 20.

Maryland Therapeutic Riding Workshop: Family Edition – Families are welcome to explore their grief in collaboration with Maryland Therapeutic Riding and their equine friends. Minimum age for children is 8. All activities will take place with feet on the ground, as there will be no riding of horses. No experience with horses necessary. It will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at MTR's equestrian center, 1141 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, Maryland. The cost is $25 per person, with a maximum of $50 max per family.

Smash and Mend Workshop — In this expressive arts workshop, we will engage in the cathartic process of smashing ceramics and using the broken pieces to create something new in the form of a mosaic project. It will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Mary 6, at Burnett Calvert Hospice House, 4559 Sixes Road, Prince Frederick, Maryland. The cost is $25 per person.

Attendance restrictions and requirements will be updated using the most recent Centers for Disease Control guidelines and organizational policies prior to each event.

Registration is required. Except for the Pet Loss Workshop, people can register by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

