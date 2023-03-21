From Slots to Blackjack: The Best Games to Play at Casinos Near Maryland

Do you live in Maryland and love the thrill of playing casino games? Whether it’s slots, blackjack, roulette, or any other game that catches your eye, there are plenty of options for the avid gambler. But before you head to a nearby casino, it’s important to know what kind of games they offer so you can make sure to have an enjoyable experience.

From classic slot machines to exciting card games like blackjack and poker, this guide will show you all the best games available at casinos near Maryland. So get ready for some fun as we explore all the gaming opportunities waiting for you!

1. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore – Video Poker

Video poker is a great way to test your skills and luck at the same time. At Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to play this classic game, with a wide selection of machines available. With their competitive payouts and high-quality graphics, you’ll be sure to have a great time.

Horseshoe Casino is also home to the largest poker room in all of Maryland, making it a great destination for those wanting to test their skills against other players. With quick bites, a lounge, and 24-hour gaming available, you’ll be sure to have a great time.

2. MGM National Harbor – Slots

The MGM National Harbor is home to an impressive collection of slot machines. From classic three-reel games to the latest video slot machines, there’s something for everyone here. If you’re looking for an exciting game that offers big payouts and plenty of bonus features, MGM National Harbor is the place to go. With a variety of denominations, you’ll always find something to suit your budget and the restaurant is always available to offer quick snacks and drinks.

3. Live! Casino & Hotel- Blackjack

Live! Casino & Hotel is a great place to experience the classic game of blackjack. With tables available 24/7 and a variety of betting limits, there’s something for everyone here.

The casino also offers Blackjack tournaments throughout the week, so you can test your skills against other players and see who comes out on top. Live! Casino & Hotel also has a great selection of other classic table games such as Roulette, Baccarat, and Craps.

4. Hollywood Casino Perryville – Poker

Hollywood Casino Perryville is the perfect destination for those looking to test their skills at poker. With a variety of tables available, ranging from beginner-friendly to high-stakes action, there’s something for everyone here.

You can also find Texas Hold ‘em and Omaha tournaments, as well as a variety of other poker games. Hollywood Casino Perryville also has live entertainment, great restaurants, and of course, plenty of gaming options. One of the scenes in the movie “Ocean’s Eleven” was filmed here, so you can take a piece of Hollywood home with you.

5. Ocean Downs Casino – Roulette

For those looking for a game of pure luck, Ocean Downs Casino is the place to go. This casino offers a variety of roulette games with different betting limits, so you’ll be sure to find something that fits your budget. With quick service and an exciting atmosphere, you’ll never be bored at Ocean Downs Casino.

6. Rocky Gap Casino Resort – Bingo

If you’re looking for a game that offers plenty of fun and excitement, try your luck at the Rocky Gap Casino Resort. This casino offers a variety of bingo games, with different themes and levels of difficulty to suit all kinds of players. With quick service and an exciting atmosphere, you’ll be sure to have a great time.

7. Orchid Gaming & Smoking Patio – Craps

The Orchid Gaming & Smoking Patio is a great place to try your luck at craps. With the friendly staff and relaxed atmosphere, you’ll be sure to have a great time. The casino also offers various tournaments throughout the week, and with their competitive payouts, you’ll be sure to come out with a winner.

8. Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races – Sportsbook

If you’re looking to bet on sports, Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races is the place to be. Here you can place bets on a variety of different sports, as well as enjoy a variety of slots and video poker games. With their competitive odds and great promotions, you’ll be sure to make the most of your bets here.

9. Maryland Lottery – Lottery Games

The Maryland Lottery offers a variety of lottery games, from scratch cards to Powerball and Mega Millions. With quick service and an exciting atmosphere, you’ll be sure to have a great time playing. The lottery also offers special promotions throughout the year, so you can get even more chances to win big!

Final Words

Maryland has something to offer every kind of gambler, no matter what your game of choice is. Whether you’re looking for exciting slots and table games, classic card games like blackjack and poker, or even a chance to win big with lottery games, Maryland has it all. From luxurious casinos to local gaming parlors, you’re sure to find something that fits your budget and style in Maryland. So come on down and give it a try!

