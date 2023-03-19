March 19, 2023
Business

Elizabeth Gross Named VP for Hospital Foundation

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) has appointed Elizabeth Gross as the next vice president of the LHAAMC Foundation. In this role, Gross and her team will raise important funds to support LHAAMC, Pathways, J. Kent McNew Family Medical Center and our community. 

Gross has been with the LHAAMC Foundation since 2014 and became interim vice president in October 2022. Previously, she served as the Foundation’s director of advancement services and major giving officer. She has been instrumental in raising millions of dollars to build the J. Kent McNew Family Medical Center mental health facility in Annapolis, launch the hospital’s cardiac surgery program in 2020, and support the hospital’s cancer care. From leading the Foundation’s operations to organizing the popular fundraiser Denim & Diamonds, Gross has demonstrated passion and enthusiasm to impact both patients and the community positively.

“After conducting a nationwide search and reviewing dozens of talented applicants, it became clear Elizabeth was the right choice to lead our Foundation,” said Sherry Perkins, president of LHAAMC. “With deep business knowledge of philanthropy and the ability to tell the story of our patient-centered care, Elizabeth brings a unique blend of experience, innovation, technology, commitment and community engagement. We are confident that under Elizabeth’s ongoing leadership, the Foundation will continue to excel.”

Gross has worked in development for 15 years, previously serving roles at the United States Naval Academy Foundation and the Radcliffe Creek School in Chestertown, Maryland. “I am truly honored and humbled to be given this opportunity,” said Gross, vice president of the LHAAMC Foundation. “With the support of this incredible team, I look forward to building upon the countless community partnerships that have sustained and elevated LHAAMC throughout our 120-year history.”

Gross is an Association of Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) Resident program graduate and serves nationally on the AHP Standards Committee. As a 2019 Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA) graduate, she also serves on the LAA Health and Human Services Day Committee. Gross holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Corporate Communications and Public Affairs from Southern Methodist University and became a Certified Fund Raising Executive in 2016. 

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

