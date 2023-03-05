Elizabeth Gross Named Vice President of AAMC Foundation

After serving as the Interim Vice President for the Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) Foundation since October, Elizabeth Gross was named Vice President of the LHAAMC Foundation. In her new role, Elizabeth will lead the LHAAMC Foundation in raising vital funds to support LHAAMC, Pathways, the J. Kent McNew Family Medical Center, as well as fundraising initiatives on both sides of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Elizabeth has been with the LHAAMC Foundation since 2014 and previously served as the Director of Advancement Services and a Major Giving Officer. With deep business knowledge of the operations of philanthropy, Elizabeth brings a unique blend of experience, community engagement, commitment, innovation, and technology.



Gross has worked in development for 15 years, also holding roles at the United States Naval Academy Foundation and the Radcliffe Creek School in Chestertown, Maryland. Elizabeth is a graduate of the AHP Resident program and serves nationally on the AHP Standards Committee. As a 2019 Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA) graduate, she also serves on the LAA Health and Human Services Day Committee. Elizabeth holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Corporate Communications and Public Affairs from Southern Methodist University and became a Certified Fund Raising Executive in 2016.

