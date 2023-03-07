Daily News Brief | March 7, 2023

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Another shooting in Annapolis and scant details from the Annapolis Police Department. An update on a shooting that was actually a burglary. A man pulled a gun in the Westfield Annapolis Mall over the weekend. The spring boat shows will be here soon and discount tickets are available. We loaded up your phones with podcasts yesterday–bonus podcast with Paula Poundstone and Profs and Pints! And with it being Ticket Tuesday, we have a bunch to give away to upcoming shows at Rams Head On Stage.

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law has some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 7th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

One day down, four more to go. Not sure about you, but this week’s gonna be a bear for me…I need another 8 hours! OK, we have some news today so let’s get into it, shall we?

Another shooting was reported in Annapolis last night. Around 7:00 pm, police and EMS responded to the unit block of Bens Drive in the Bay Ridge Gardens community for a shooting. One victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. We’re waiting on the police department to issue some additional information and they should get to it sometime today–so please check back with EyeOnAnnapolis.net for that a bit later.

And an update to the shooting we reported yesterday. When the police released their report yesterday afternoon, they said that it was not a shooting, but a burglary on Royal Street. The suspect broke into a home and cut his hand on a glass window. He initially told police that he had been shot, but it was a cut. He is in critical condition and will be charged if and once released from the hospital.

On Saturday, there was an altercation in the Westfield Annapolis mall. At 9:15 pm., a suspect and a victim were in a verbal argument when the suspect drew a handgun. The suspect and two accomplices were wearing ski masks. When the victim tried to call the Anne Arundel County Police the suspect, his accomplices, and the victim left the scene. The incident was captured on video. The suspect was later positively identified, but the victim has not come forward. So, no arrests just yet, and it is an active case.

It’s not too early to start thinking about the spring boat shows. The Bay Bridge Boat Show is up first at the Bay Bridge Marina on Kent Island. April 14-16 are the dates for you power boaters, And for the blow boaters, April 28-30 here in Annapolis. Right now the $20 admission is being discounted to $18 when you buy in advance and online at annapolisboatshows.com and while you’re there, check out the snazzy new site done by Symmetry.

Your podcatcher must have got a workout yesterday. First the DNB, and then a bonus pod with Profs and Pints…which I am thrilled is doing so well–last three events sold out. And then Paula Poundstone who’s coming to the Rams Head On Stage this Saturday night. I assumed she was in New York when her agent said to call her at 9 am, but she was in California, so Paulas was in bed, and I was not! Really funny few moments–do check it out and if you have never seen her act, Rams Head On Stage Saturday night. The early show is sold out, but there are tickets for the 9 pm one.

And speaking of the Rams Head, I have a pair of tickets to see Chadwick Stokes–the front man for Dispatch tomorrow night. The seats are great. And be the first to get to me and they are yours! And to sweeten the deal, I also have a pair to see Accent, an a cappella group for a matinee on March 19th, and then 2 more to see John McEuen-a founder of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on the 21st. I just talked to him yesterday too so look for a bonus pod there too. Drop me an email or a DM on Twitter, and you might score a pair of great seats! And be sure to check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for all the great upcoming shows!

