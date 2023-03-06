Daily News Brief | March 6, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Limited details are available on another shooting in Annapolis on Royal Street which occurred last night. Annapolis Police released a little more information on Obery Court murder, and Mayor makes a statement. Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, the County’s Health Officer is moving on to the State. Michael LaPlace, the City’s Planning and Zoning Director is calling it quits after less than a year. And former Governor Hogan has decided to NOT run for President citing a poll that said his entry into the race would boost Trump. AACPS is sponsoring two showings of a very important documentary called Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic. Rick Wakeman, the keyboardist from YES, is headed back to Annapolis next month and tickets are available now. Profs and Pints is hosting another talk at The Graduate on March 14th. And Maggiano’s Little Italy at the Mall is hosting a dinner and night of illusions, magic, and mentalism on Thursday of this week! And on Friday, for Canines and Crosstreks we talked about Guinea Pigs because it is Adopt a Guinea Pig Month at Paws at the Mall!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, March 6th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Man, what a great weekend.. the Hooley, Shamrock the Dock, and a fantastic parade–and the weather was spectacular. Alright, we have a LOT of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

Not many details just yet, but late last night, there was a serious shooting in the 800 Block of Royal Street in Annapolis. We do not know anything about the victim beyond that they were airlifted to shock-trauma. We will have an update on this a bit later this morning.

Late Friday morning, the Annapolis Police released a bit more information on the fatal shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon on Obery Court. They said the victim was Raphael Hilton Johnson, Jr, and he was killed by a single gunshot wound to the back of his head. They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-260-3439. Mayor Buckley issued a statement saying, “I want to express condolences to the victim, the victim’s family, and our neighbors in the Clay Street community. The Annapolis community deserves to live in safety and peace. An incident like this; a shooting in broad daylight, in an area where children play, and families sit on their porch after a long day’s work, is frightening and disturbing. That there are people who can readily access guns and think it is acceptable to use violence is infuriating and frustrating.” He said he was confident APD would find the suspect and make an arrest

County Health Officer, Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman is out and he is headed to Baltimore to work as the Deputy Director of Health Services for the State of Maryland. His last day here in the county will be March 21st. County Executive Pittman will name a replacement shortly. Another out, as reported by The Capital, is Michael LaPlace, the Annapolis Planning and Zoning Director. He did not make it quite a year and said he is headed back to New Jersey, where he worked for the City of Princeton. With the recent court orders and litigation, can’t say I blame the guy. And a final out is former Governor Larry Hogan–he’s not running for President. Citing the poll a few weeks ago that suggested that his entrance into the race would likely tip the scales in favor of former President Donald Trump. Hogan has never been a Trump fan and does not want the Republican party to continue its slide to angry, performative politics. Honestly, Hogan stood a minuscule chance at best–ask Martin O’Malley. And in my opinion, I think he should take a look at US Senator Ben Cardin’s seat as the Senator is expected not to run again.

The Anne Arundel County Public Schools are presenting a free screening of an important film–Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic. Sextortion is a reality for many of today’s youth with deadly consequences. The first screening will be at Broadneck High on Wednesday at 6 pm and we have a link on EyeOnAnnapolis.net for tickets–they are free, but you need to get them. The second screening will be at Meade High on May 11th, and the tickets are not yet available for that one.

YES keyboardist, the guy behind the piano on Morning Has Broken, and Space Oddity is returning to Annapolis. Rick Wakeman will be at Maryland Hall on April 11th, and tickets are on sale now at RamsHeadOnStage.com . And head to our post on the site; we put in a player to listen to the podcast we did back in 2019 when he was here the last time!

Profs and Pints was so successful the last time they are coming back on March 14th at the Trophy Room at The Graduate Hotel. The topic is Those Who Left Ireland and what drove the Irish diaspora and Matthew Dziennik an associate professor of History at the Naval Academy will lead the evening. We have a link for tickets on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and we will be dropping a bonus pod (maybe today) with the man behind the concept! I’ll be there on the 14th, so please say hello!

And THIS week–Thursday to be exact, a fun night at Maggiano’s Little Italy at the Mall. Not only authentic (and good) Italian cuisine but the magic and illusions and mental mind-blowing of Savino Recine. Your $65 ticket includes the show of course, but salad, appetizer, a choice of four entrees, and a selection of mini desserts. The evening runs from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm, and I bet it would be awesome for kids too–probably in the over-8 crowd! Anyhow, tickets at Eventbrite–search Maggianos, or we have a link on EyeOnAnnapolis.net

Friday for Canines and Crosstreks, we headed to Paws at the Mall and discovered it is Adopt A Guinea Pig Month and they have plenty. Along with rabbits, rats, mice, and kittens. If you missed the segment, check out Friday’s post at noon and we have some photos and the recorded segment there for you!

Ann Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And George Young from DCMDVA Weather here with the only locally forecast weather report you’re going to find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

