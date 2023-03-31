Daily News Brief | March 31, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A passing police officer discovers a house fire and here’s the body-worn camera footage! Another officer was arrested for domestic assault. Profs & Pints is coming back to The Graduate to talk about the Webb Telescope. Maryland Hall is kicking up their heels on Sunday with Arts Fest. It is the weekend to celebrate Maryland and there are hundreds of free or reduced-to-a-dollar events and attractions. And Saturday is the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival at the fairgrounds! And of course, some pod news for you as well.

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with a fine pooch from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks we meet Luna!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 31st, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

And as for March–seeya. Don’t let the door hit you in the butt on the way out. OK, we do have some news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police released some body-worn camera footage yesterday of a good cop! Officer Moreland was on regular patrol through a community and he saw a house on fire. He immediately got out of his car, banged on the door, and got the residents and their pets out; and then also the next-door neighbor. We have the video at EyeOnAnnapolis.net and it is pretty impressive and also a good demonstration of how fast a fire can spread.

And with a good cop story, comes a bad cop one. On Wednesday night, County police were called to a residence in Tracys Landing for a domestic assault. A male had pushed a female to the floor causing injuries that were treated at a local hospital. The suspect was identified as Corporal Hopple a 16-year veteran of the department assigned to the community services division. He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and has been suspended with pay.

The rest of the DNB is about events. Profs and Pints has sold out every single time they have been here and this will be no different. They bring an academic in to discuss a topic over beers at the Trophy Room at The Graduate Hotel. Up this time on April 25th is Matthew Greenhouse a project scientist on the Webb telescope and he is the man to demystify the project to the public. We have a link for tickets on EyeOnAnnapolis.net but you can also go to profsandpints.com and get them there. But go quick. This will sell out!

Maryland Hall is kicking up their heels this Sunday with a free Arts Fest from 1 pm to 4 pm. Art, dance, crafts, activities, live music, art sales, and more! And, it will be the launch of CRAB Radio which is a new radio station for Maryland Hall to expand the reach of the arts community. And be sure to hop on the podcast truck out in front of the hall and record a story about your connection to Maryland Hall and you might be on the radio! End the day with a family flash mob on the front lawn!

Today through April 2nd is Maryland Day…I know confusing so let’s call it Maryland Days. There are literally hundreds of events all over Anne Arundel County that are free or have prices reduced to a buck. Libraries, museums, historical sites, historical buildings, events, and more. MarylandDay.org is a website and EyeOnAnnapolis.net has a list as well. I tried to print it out and it was like 15 pages..so you know there is a lot to do this weekend!

And of course, tomorrow is the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds. And I just drove past there yesterday and I noticed the fair has a fancy new electronic sign. But the event runs from 11 am to 7 pm and will have live music on two stages, plenty of wings for purchase, contests, games, and more. Tickets ate $15 in advance at ABCEventsInc.com and you can use the code BEEPRmcw to score a $5 discount. But if tickets are available at the gate..and they may not be… it’ll cost you $17 to get in. A fun and inexpensive day for the whole family! I am psyched to try the wings from The Anchor Bar–which is the original wing from Buffalo–yes, they’ll be there. If you go, stop up and say hello, I am a wing judge!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks– two dutch shepherd mix pups Bellissima and Pantera–both only 4 months old. Little shy, but very cool-looking pups Listen now and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos, and information on how you can give them their fur-ever homes!

And as we wrap up. do me a favor, and sign up for our weekly newsletter of events in the area. It goes out on Fridays at 12:30 pm

Here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, the Annapolis Dragon Boat Club. And next week, one I just recorded yesterday–the Blue Ribbon Project!

Phew, and now it's time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world.

It’s Friday. The weekend is here. So now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All coming to you in a minute!

