Daily News Brief | March 30, 2023

Today…

A shooting in Pasadena. A fire in downtown Annapolis. The Police Accountability Board wants more transparency from the police departments. New food at OPACY for the season. Hurricane Season for 2023 should spare us any major storms says Accu-Weather. The Annapolis Dragon Boat Club is headed to New Zealand, but first, they are headed to our local business spotlight on Saturday! And do you know who the most loved Mario Brothers character is? Now you do! And, of course, we have some pod news for you as well.

It’s Thursday, and that means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minute!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Thursday, March 30th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I am SO ready for the weekend. Been a crazy busy week here and I want to kick back..and I just heard I am a judge for the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival on Saturday–so that’s a pretty yummy gig. Bribes will be graciously accepted! But if you need tickets.. ABCEventsInc.com is where you want to go and I hear Bridgett has a code for a discount– try BEEPRmcw and save $5. Anyhow, we have some news. So, shall we?

For these first two stories you will have to check back at EyeOnAnnapolis.net a bit later as we only have limited information. Yesterday afternoon a man was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Shoreside Trail in Pasadena. We have no more information on this but will have a story later this morning. And in Annapolis, the Annapolis Fire Department was called to 47 Randall Street downtown for a commercial building fire. This is the building where the Big Cheese deli is located, but the fire appears to have been on the second floor and the sprinklers did activate. Again, more details in a bit on this one too.

As the Police Accountability Board is ramping up its work, they do not seem overly happy with the police who they are supposed to have accountable to them. In a quarterly meeting, Luke Parker from The Capital reports that they feel that the departments are not being transparent and it is creating mistrust among the public. They claim when they get a direct complaint they get details, but when a complaint comes from a citizen reporting it to the police department (they are required to report it to the board within 3 days) the info they get is scant. Most of the agencies appeared to be agreeable to increasing transparency, except the Annapolis Police Department …no real surprise there…but Chief Jackson said he MAY be interested in reviewing a memorandum of understanding clarifying what info the board feels they need.

Accuweather released its 2023 hurricane forecast yesterday. And this year looks to be less active than every other season since 1995. They said that the Northeast would likely be spared and the Mid Atlantic also should be spared the worst of any storms. Of course, Florida is one in danger. Hurricane season starts on June 1.

Orioles opening day is about a week away and there are some new food choices at Camden Yards this year. The new concessionaire is going to be serving “elevated” fare which means more expensive. There will be a B’More Chicken Box which is chicken tenders, old bay fries, hot sauce, and a Hawaiian roll; and a Buffalo Bird Dog which is chicken tenders in a hot dog bun with ranch and hot sauce. There’s a Yard Dog which is 3 hot dogs with a crab dip sauce. To be honest, nothing I just said has much appeal to me!

The Annapolis Dragon Boat Club will be on the local business spotlight this weekend, but the team is preparing to go to New Zealand for an international dragon boat competition. We talk about it on Saturday, so do check that out. Oh, and did I mention that all of these are breast cancer survivors? What a great group of people!

Well, time for the silly poll of the day. Apparently, a Super Mario Brothers movie is releasing soon. And the folks at Cribbage-online.net wanted to know the most loved Mario character. So, if that has been keeping you up at night–here you are. The most popular Mario Brothers character is Yoshi followed by Luigi, Mario, Toad, and Bowser Jr. Now you can sleep!

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight as I mentioned, it will be the Annapolis Dragon Boat Club. And I am bouncing Annapolis Tours and Crawls from the following week to be replaced with the Blue Ribbon Project!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission!

OK, now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find, and of course, Trevor is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minute. All of that coming up in just a bit.

