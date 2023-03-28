Daily News Brief | March 28, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Cape St. Claire gas station at gunpoint. They are also looking for the suspect or suspects who shot three people in Severn. School is closing early tomorrow, Thursday and Friday. Lamar Jackson now wants out. Leadership Anne Arundel is honoring a bunch of new leaders in the County. Annapolis is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday on Saturday with a parade.

Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 28th 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I did it. Got to DC before daybreak. Found a parking spot and got some decent photos of the Cherry Blossoms. I’m no horticulturist, but I bet they have a few more days until they start to drop en masse. And oddly, the tulip garden still has a ways to go. So if you are into that thing…. there you go. OK, we have some news today so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a man who robbed the Shell station in Cape St Claire at gunpoint. It happened on Friday evening–fairly early like at 9:50 pm. A thinly built Black male about 5′ tall wearing a long black coat and a black ski mask pulled a handgun and demanded money. The clerk complied and no one was hurt, but police did not find the suspect.

And up in Severn on Saturday night, three people were shot–two adults and a 14-year-old–all males. At 9:40 pm police got a report of shots in the area of Tomlinson Court. When they arrived they found the three victims in two separate homes in the area. One victim sustained potentially life-threatening injuries, the other two are being treated. They do not have any suspect or suspects just yet. If anyone knows anything about either of these.. 410-222-4700 is the anonymous tip line.

Some school news to screw up everyone’s schedule. There is a 2-hour dismissal on Wednesday for Unity Day, and again on Thursday AND Friday which are the last two days of the marking period.

Looks like Lamar Jackson wants out. He has asked the Ravens to trade him saying that the Ravens are not interested in meeting his value. I am not sure how much more valuable he feels he is when he had a $200 million guarantee, but I guess he will find out soon enough. My guess is that he may go the way of RGIII and TO.

Leadership Anne Arundel is holding their Annual New Leaders Breakfast celebration at Carroll’s Creek Cafe on April 26th. It is open to the public and tickets are available at leadershipaa.org . Among the leaders to be honored are Governor Moore, Lt. Governor Miller, Comptroller Lierman, Dr. Mark Bedell, Register of Wills Erica Griswold, legislators including councilwomen Julie Hummer and Shannon Leadbetter, Sheriff Everett Sesker, and a bunch of others–check out the names on EyeOnAnnapolis.net

Saturday is the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration in Annapolis. Due to the cold weather around his birthday, the organizers voted to permanently move it to April. But the parade kicks off at noon and following it will be a free, family-friendly African Diaspora Festival at City Dock. The Festival gets underway at 1 pm.

I usually save these silly polls for Friday but I got a ton of them yesterday. Of the 50 states, Maryland is the 15th biggest joking state with people apt to pull an April Fools prank or appreciate the art of humor. So says Gambling.com. But of you want to know about our most googled fashion trends we turn to the experts at Boohoo…they say we 4th state most obsessed with fashion trends and we look mostly for loafers, Chelsea Boots (no idea what they are), Cowboy boots, Trench coats and Graphic Tees– doesn’t sound too fashionable to me! And apparently, we place 10th for states most eager for a luxury vacation says Ritzy Charters–think they may have a vested interest?

And TODAY is ticket Tuesday. If you are interested in a pair of SWEET seats to any of these shows at Rams Head On Stage, get in touch and I may just have a pair for you. I have two more pairs– one for Riki Rachtman of MTV Fame tomorrow–or Sophie B Hawkins on March 30th. And please do check out all the other shows at RamsHeadOnSTage. com that are coming up. And here’s a bonus contest— two tickets to the Eat Pray Love catered dinner and a movie at Homestead Gardens on Thursday evening starting at 6 pm. Watch the movie and as it progresses, the wizards at Bread and Butter Kitchen, The Bell House Catering, and Vintage Views will be preparing food and drink to mimic the film. Pretty cool. To win those… send me a DM or an email and see if you can guess my absolute most favorite food…I’ll be honest, I promise. And here’s a hint–it is not fancy, and I am convinced no one in Maryland can make it correctly.

OK, that's a wrap, but first a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us.

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

