Daily News Brief | March 27, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, the Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

Today…

An Odenton man was arrested for sexually abusing a related child. DC police officer sentenced for vehicular homicide that killed two. The TSA is seeing a significant uptick in gun seizures at BWI. The Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is this weekend. May Day is coming, and I encourage you to call out sick from work that Monday. Rick Wakeman is rolling into town for a concert on April 11th. And, of course, some pod news for you as well.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Good morning, it is Monday, March 27th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Oh man, what a weekend! The Annapolis Film Festival was fantastic and over 4 days, I saw 9 full -length films and 13 shorts. And I am beat, but headed into the District for some cherry blossoms this morning…fingers are crossed they are still glorious! Gonna try to beat the sunrise! Well, we have some news to catch up on, so shall we?

A 63-year-old Odenton man has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor, 2nd-degree rape, and a handful of other charges stemming from the sexual abuse of a family member. The police say the abuse happened between September and December of last year and police were able to confirm some of the incidents by a review of the child’s cell phone where there were text messages mentioning the encounters. He is being held on a no-bond status and faces more than 80 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

A Metro DC police officer was sentenced to 18 months in jail after a Lothian crash in May of 2021 that killed a young couple. The investigation revealed that the off-duty cop was traveling at 105 miles per hour on Route 4. The speed limit there is 55 mph.

TSA tells us that guns at BWI are on the increase. While this year is still young, they are outpacing previous years and they are on target to seize 46 guns this year. Last year, 35 were seized, 23 in 2021, 13 in 2020, and 27 in 2019 which was pre-covid. Startling fact, 83% of them are loaded. Obviously, it is illegal. And people caught with guns are turned over to the Maryland Transportation Authority Police who make the decision about an arrest or a citation. Most are cited. And of course, 100% of those people miss their flights!

A few events coming up– this weekend on Saturday it is the 9th Annual Maryland Chicken Wing Festival and right now the weather looks to be a cool breezy perfect day for it. Live music all day, contests, and of course chicken wings. They are bringing in wings from the Anchor Bar in Buffalo and I am pretty excited to try the OG wing–as I do like wings for sure. Tickets at abceventsinc.com and this ll get underway at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds at 11 am on Saturday, April 1st!

Y’all know I am a fan of playing hookey from work to go to the film festival, well, here’s another Eye On Annapolis-endorsed day to call in sick. May 1st. It is May Day in Annapolis and this is when most of the homes and businesses downtown will have flower baskets or arrangements out front. Truly a spectacular day and it doesn’t matter if it is sunny or raining. Just magical. Skip work and skip the gym because you can get all your steps in during a long morning walk, and then grab lunch somewhere downtown! Displays must be out by 10 am, so it is not a crazy early start!

And a concert at Maryland Hall that I am looking forward to — Rams Head Presents is bringing back Rick Wakeman (formerly of Yes) for another fun night on April 11th and tickets are on sale at RamsHeadPresents.com. We talked with Rick back in 2019 when he was here last and have the podcast in the article on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and it was a fun one–he has a great story about the piano riff he wrote and performed for Cat Stevens’ Morning Has Broken.

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks segment on Friday–we spoke with Luna who is the cutest 4-month-old miniature Australian Shepherd. Do check out our post from noon on Friday for some great photos and a video.. if you have some room for this energetic pup– check her out.

And Saturday On the local business spotlight, we spoke with Raelynn from Natural Benefits in West Annapolis which was a lot of fun. And this week, the Annapolis Dragon Boat Club!

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

Ann Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report–things are still a bit cray cray–and I am counting on her to explain. And George Young from DCMDVA Weather here with the only locally forecast weather report you’re going to find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around! And I am outta here hoping to be in DC for sunrise!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

