Daily News Brief | March 24, 2023

An update on the horrific crash on the beltway. Anne Arundel County is victorious in a stupid lawsuit. The spring boat shows are literally around the corner–how did April sneak up so fast? There is a very cool wine event on the horizon and of course pod news about our Local Business Spotlights. As for me, I am out of here at the Annapolis Film Festival and I hope you are as well!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with a fine pooch from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks we meet Luna!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 24th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Like I told you, if you need me between now and Sunday evening–I’ll be at the movies at the Annapolis Film Festival. And a reminder–you can get tickets and passes at annapolissilmfestival.org OK, we do have some news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

Following up on the crash on the beltway the day before yesterday. The State Police have released more details. Apparently, there were two cars with the construction zone on the left side of the road. A silver Acura attempted to shift lanes to the lane closest to the construction zone and clipped the right front of a white VW that was in that lane. The Acura flipped and entered into the construction zone as there was an opening right at that point, killing six people. The driver is in shock trauma and the driver of the VW was uninjured. They also released the names of the six highway construction workers who died, two are from Anne Arundel County. Rolando Ruiz, 46 of Laurel; Carlos Escobar, 43 of Frederick; Jose Escobar, 52 of Frederick; Mahlon Simmons II, 52 of Union Bridge, Mahlon Simmons III, 31 also of Union Bridge; and Sybil DiMaggio, 46 of Glen Burnie. The Simmons were father and son, and the Escobars are related as well, although we do not know how. Just tragic.

Apparently, a US District Court ruled in favor of Anne Arundel County. And let me be clear, this was a stupid lawsuit. But the County enacted legislation to require gun shops to include suicide prevention and conflict resolution pamphlets (provided by the county) to customers when they buy a gun. For some unknown reason, gun shops flipped out and sued. On the win, County Executive Pittman said that the county would continue to implement common-sense solutions that save lives. And I agree wholeheartedly!

Hard to believe, but the spring boat shows are only three weeks away. The Bay Bridge Boat Show on Kent Island is April 14-16 and the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show is April 28-30. Discounted tickets are on sale now on the brand spanking new boat show website annapolisboatshows.com

And I just sniffed this out, ALSO on April 15th and 16th here in Annapolis it will be A Maryland Wine Experience presented by the Maryland Wineries Association. Winemakers, winery owners, and other experts will be on hand to help you experience and learn. This is sort of reminiscent of the old In Vino Veritas that St. John’s College used to do. But the first day will be education, tastings, a reception, and a grand tasting in the evening–all that is at The Graduate hotel. Then on Sunday, Vino 301 is taking everyone on a field trip to Great Frogs and Dodon for an all-inclusive wine tourism experience. Sounds pretty cool– we have a link to tickets on EyeOnAnnapolis.net but you can also go to Eventbrite and search for Maryland Wine Experience!

OK, it’s film fest time! The opening night last night was fantastic and I am so primed. You can be primed too–info on all the films, panels, coffee chats, showcases, and parties along with passes and tickets can be had at AnnapolisFilmFestival.org. And for the younger 3-7 crowd–don’t forget about Mr. Paca’s Garden Storytime on Saturday at 10 am. Tickets are available at the Historic Annapolis website, which is Annapolis.org simple enough!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks– a purebred mini Australian Shepherd named Luna–she is adorable and only 4 months old. This was a hard one not to snatch up, but my cat might take issue with it! Listen now and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for irresistible photos, a video, and information on how you can give Luna her fur-ever home!

Here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, Raelynn Torzone from Natural Benefits. Next week, the Annapolis Dragon Boat Club.

Phew, and now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission!

It’s Friday. The weekend is here. So now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All coming to you in a minute!

