Daily News Brief | March 22, 2023

Today…

The Capital has a great story on the fast-tracking of a new development owned by the Mayor. The Annapolis Rotary wants to give $10,000 to college-bound students. The Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is coming and it looks like it will sell out–get your tickets now. Leo Annapolis is a brand new restaurant on West Street and they are having their soft opening tomorrow. Of course, we also have some pod news for you as well; and my excitement is really building for the Annapolis Film Festival and I recap the six movies I did bonus pods for to entice you to give them all a listen!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 22nd 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Annapolis Subaru is a sponsor and I had the opportunity to go car shopping this weekend and I have to say, they are miles ahead of the competition in town as far as the experience goes–it was downright pleasant. Anyhow, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Rebecca Ritzel at The Capital has an interesting story about a new small development. As most developments in the City are bogged down by lawsuits, changing laws, and permitting. One seemed to sail through the process. This is the now vacant lot next to Lemongrass owned by the Mayor and his business partners. They are going to construct a new building with six apartments and got an exemption for providing parking. The head of planning and zoning who was appointed by Buckley says the project checks all the boxes and praised the development of Metropolitan, Lemongrass, and Hudson and Fouquet –all buildings and two of the businesses are owned by the Mayor and his partners. Give it a read. It’s a good piece and makes you go hmmm.

Hey kids. If you are headed to college next year, after you are done checking out MHEC for money, check out the Annapolis Rotary. They have $10,000 they are looking to give away in the form of scholarships to graduating seniors that live in the 21401, 21403, 21409, and 21144 zip codes. Apps are due April 1st and you can get the info and an application at annapolisrotary.org/scholarships

Let’s talk chicken. Specifically chicken wings. The 9th Annual Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is back on April 1st–no foolin. And they get better each year. You know the drill–$15 gets you in and a day full of music, fun, and games. The wings and beverages are on your own. Music this year is Weird Science, Loose Ties, Pretty Big Deal, and a few others. But new this year… Anchor Bar –the OG for wings–yeah that Buffalo bar will be there. There is a sampler platter with the winners of the Peake Social Chicken Wing Madness, and if you are feeling bold–a pepper-eating contest. If you are feeling creative, there is a sauce competition and more. All this is to say that they are once again limiting tickets so get them in advance. They are $15 now but will be $17 at the gate. ABCEventsInc.com is where you need to go.

And my guess last week was off by a few days, but Leo Annapolis, a new restaurant on West Street is having its soft opening tomorrow starting at 4 pm. No reservations just yet so it is walk-in only and they can only handle parties of six or fewer as they get used to it all! They say this is a locally sourced place and it is owned by a couple of restauranteurs from the District. And from what I see, this is more of a bistro in terms of size–not a huge place. 212 West Street is the address and this is where the now-defunct Dangerously Delicious Pies was–across the side street from the Light House Bistro. Park in Knighton behind Lemongrass and it is only a block away! To check out the menu.. leoannapolis.com. Leo, like the lion! Welcome to Annapolis!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight will be Natural Benefits a cool place in West Annapolis. Next week the Annapolis Dragon Boat Club.

And other pod news– I am done with the film festival and I can’t wait to start seeing them instead of talking about them. Tickets and passes at AnnapolisFilmFestival.org but we released six bonus pods with the directors of six films that are on my must-see list– Waves Apart (a short in the Jewish Experience), Out in the Ring (about the LGBTQ community in professional wrestling), Melges: The Wizard of Zenda (a story of an amazing sailor to be shown in the sailing showcase), Las Abogadas (the story of four attorneys that go to the Mexican border to represent some of the immigrants…this was done by Riva resident, Vicky Bruce), Susie Searches (a feature film about a podcaster..I like it already..that is trying to solve a true crime missing person case on her college campus), and The Grotto (which is NOT about Hugh Heffner’s pool, but about a nightclub a middle-aged woman is thrown into co-owning–this is by Joanna Gleason who you may know from her Tony Award). Do give them a listen and do get your tickets and I am sure I will see you at the movies!

