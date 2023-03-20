Daily News Brief | March 20, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, the Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

Today…

A juvenile was shot in Glen Burnie. A woman was struck and killed after she exited her car after a crash. An Anne Arundel County Detective was charged with DUI on St. Paddy’s Day. An update to the murder on Obery Court in Annapolis–a suspect has been named. The SHA is closing a right lane on the Severn River Bridge this week for repairs. A new floating tiki bar will ply the waters of Annapolis this spring. Trixie is an amazing beagle and needs a new home. And OMG, so much podcast news from the local business spotlight to the Annapolis Film Festival to a bonus pod with Tinsley Ellis!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Good morning, it is Monday, March 20th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Y’all make it through the St. Paddy’s Day weekend OK. Are all the hangovers slept off? Good. Well, we have a LOT of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting yesterday afternoon that left a minor with non-life-threatening injuries in the hospital. We expect more info a bit later today but it went down at 2:30 pm yesterday on Winding Wood Road near Green Branch Lane in Glen Burnie.

A Baltimore woman was killed along the Baltimore Beltway after she exited her car after a three-car crash on Saturday night. Just before 9:30 pm, there was a three-car crash on 695 just west of 295 in Linthicum Heights. The woman, identified as Deja May, 26, of Baltimore exited her car, jumped over a concrete median, and ran into traffic coming from the opposite direction where she was struck and killed. She did have a 6-year-old in her car with her who was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. And there was one other injury–also minor. The Maryland State Police are investigating.

Back to Anne Arundel County Police.. they had to arrest one of their own on St. Paddy’s Day after a single-vehicle crash at Ritchie Highway and Jumpers Hole Road in Severna Park. When officers arrived they detected signs of impairment and Detective Preece, a 15-year veteran of the department was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Per department protocol, he was suspended with pay pending the outcome of the case.

And here in Annapolis, a follow-up on the shooting on Obery Court on March 2nd that left a man dead. Police have a suspect in Ronnisha Jacarra Harris, 32. We have a prior mug shot up on EyeOnAnnapolis.net . She is still at large and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-260-3439. We understand that this was a planned revenge killing and that she believed the man she shot had killed her brother. From neighbors, she chased the victim, Raphael Johnson Jr, down the street and shot at him from close range.

OK, enough bad news. Onto some so-so news. If you commute over the Severn River Bridge on Route 50 westbound, the SHA will be closing a right lane for this week to make repairs. It will be a full-time lane closure with concrete barriers and all that. So there may be some traffic backups. Just so you know!

Late Friday, this story got a lot of attention. Sea Suites Cruises announced that they will be launching a floating tiki bar in Annapolis called the Naptown Tiki Club. Groups of 8 to 16 passengers will ply the waters of Spa Creek, Ego Alley, and Annapolis Harbor. The boat will be equipped with Bluetooth speakers, plenty of cup holders, coolers, ice, a licensed captain, and a deckhand. Guests can bring their own food and drink.

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks segment on Friday–we spoke with Trixie who is the sweetest beagle–only a year old and right now a bit confused about all the changes in her life–understandable… do check out our post from noon on Friday for some great photos.

And Saturday On the local business spotlight, we spoke with the gang from Save Our Trees who are really doing some great boots-on-the-ground work–do give it a listen if you have not already.

And I have been busy with the Annapolis Film Festival podcasts too– so far we’ve released pods with the directors of Waves Apart, Out in the Ring, Melges: The Wizard of Zenda, and Las Abogadas. Tomorrow there will be one on Susie Searches and Wednesday, The Grotto. And, of course, the fest kicks off on Thursday–so get those tickets and passes (if there are any left) at annapolisfilmfestival.org

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

Ann Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report–things are cray cray–maybe she can explain. And George Young from DCMDVA Weather here with the only locally forecast weather report you’re going to find! All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

